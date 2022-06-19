Epic Games Store and Steam crossplay is finally available

One of the biggest problems for multiplayer games on PC has seemingly been removed, as Epic Games Store and Steam crossplay is now available – thanks to new cross-compatibility tools available for developers, which allow for play across different launchers.

For any players migrating between Steam and the Epic Games Store, it can be a complete pain. While the likes of GOG Galaxy have long since added cross-compatibility with Epic Games Store and Steam, the two biggest storefronts on PC often find it difficult to co-exist – especially when players try to play games available on both launchers, like Dead by Daylight or Fall Guys, and find they’re incompatible.

That seems set to finally change, as Epic has published a new set of free “plug-and-play” PC tools that allow developers to easily implement crossplay support across launchers – all designed to “give developers everything they need to connect their game and community across platforms and stores.”

The initial tools allow developers to implement crossplay between Steam and Epic Games Store games, with console and even mobile functionality “coming soon,” according to Epic. The tools include the merging of friend lists, account linking, integrated game invites, and more.

“Crossplay gives all friends the opportunity to come together and create fond memories across interactive experiences,” Epic’s senior director of online services Simon Allaeys explains. “We are in the fortunate position to drive change in the industry with crossplay tools for all developers and we believe that connecting friends and communities will take the gaming industry to its next major growth spurt and its next billion players.”

Just in the nick of time too, as Fall Guys goes free-to-play on June 21.