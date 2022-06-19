George Harrison Said the Press Wouldn’t Get ‘Much Mileage’ out of a Rumor He and Paul McCartney Were Feuding

George Harrison and Paul McCartney didn’t always have the best relationship, but they were never feuding with each other, as the press often claimed. George didn’t like the rumors in the newspapers.

Paul McCartney and George Harrison | Express Newspapers/Getty Images

George Harrison and Paul McCartney didn’t have the best relationship in The Beatles, but they weren’t feuding

When they were boys, George and Paul were tight. Paul was the reason George joined The Beatles. He told John Lennon that George was a great guitarist. In 1963, when the band started to become famous, the bandmates protected each other.

However, their friendship started cracking when George began writing songs. Paul, John, and their producer George Martin acted condescendingly when he came forward with them. Then, George started feeling like a junior member, and Paul started treating him like a glorified session man. Paul told George to play what he wanted, and George could rarely give his input.

Many people have said that George and Paul were the least compatible musically.

“Yeah, well now we don’t have any problems whatsoever as far as being people is concerned, and it’s quite nice to see him,” George told Rolling Stone in 1979. “But I don’t know about being in a band with him, how that would work out. It’s like, we all have our own tunes to do.

“And my problem was that it would always be very difficult to get in on the act, because Paul was very pushy in that respect. When he succumbed to playing on one of your tunes, he’d always do good. But you’d have to do fifty-nine of Paul’s songs before he’d even listen to one of yours.

“So, in that respect, it would be very difficult to ever play with him. But, you know, we’re cool as far as being pals goes.”

That’s not what the press wrote at the time.