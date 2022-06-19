Hand luggage: ‘Bundle’ packing method will ‘avoid wrinkles’ and ‘save space’

According to Adam Ewart, CEO and founder of Send My Bag, points out that while rolling is one popular method of packing, there is another which can save space and reduce the risk of crumpled clothing.

Mr Ewart told Express.co.uk: “Rolling is a space saver and rolling in order of use makes a lot of sense.

“But if you want to save space, pack items in order, and save wrinkles, you can also try the bundle technique.

