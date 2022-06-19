Categories
Celebrities

Here’s How Famous People Celebrated Juneteenth This Year


Juneteenth is about freedom, honoring the ancestors, and Black joy.

Juneteenth is a national holiday, commemorating the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans in Galveston, Texas, who were the last to be freed. In 2020, it became a federal holiday, and Black Americans spend the day celebrating with family and remembering their ancestors.

Here’s how celebs honored Juneteenth this year:

1.

Kerry Washington shared this “to-do” list of what you can do today.

2.

Pharrell performed at Something In The Water music festival in Washington, DC.

Here's How Famous People Celebrated Juneteenth This Year

Thanks for spending #Juneteenth weekend with me and my Phriends 🙏🏾 Day 3 of @sitw is here, let’s go!


Twitter: @Pharrell

3.

And Usher joined him at the festival.

Here's How Famous People Celebrated Juneteenth This Year

It takes a team my brother! Good to be back at SITW! I’m wit you P!!

Happy Juneteenth Weekend https://t.co/3QGyFClfzI


Twitter: @Usher

4.

Tracee Ellis Ross gave us a BTS look at Black-ish‘s Juneteenth episode.

5.

Janelle Monáe hosted a pool party that looked like it was full of nothing but good vibes.

6.

Lenny Kravitz shared this collage of powerful images set against his song “Black and White America.”


Twitter: @LennyKravitz

7.

Lizzo hosted her annual Juneteenth fundraiser where all of the funds go to Black businesses.

Here's How Famous People Celebrated Juneteenth This Year

Every year I hold a Juneteenth fundraiser where I donate to & buy from black businesses. This is our 3rd year & we’ve raised nearly half a million dollars for black businesses & organizations. For more info, amazing prizes & how to get involved go to https://t.co/aOSkRmpzLe


Twitter: @lizzo

8.

Billy Porter reshared this clip listing American towns that were founded by formerly enslaved people.

9.

Lamorne Morris celebrated both Juneteenth and Father’s Day in this sweet post with his daughter.

10.

Susan Kelechi Watson shared this artwork featuring Black joy along with a caption outlining how to celebrate Juneteenth this year.

11.

Taraji P. Henson showed her love for Black civil rights leaders who fought tirelessly for racial equality.

She also shared this clip of her dancing at the BET Awards, and it’s definitely a mood.

12.

John Legend got creative in brainstorming ways to celebrate Juneteenth and Father’s Day.

Here's How Famous People Celebrated Juneteenth This Year

Black dads, what are we doing for Father’s Day on Juneteenth? What are we calling this holiday intersection? Dad-teenth? I don’t know what we’re doing but I feel like it should involve ribs.


Twitter: @johnlegend

13.

And Viola Davis with this perfect way for non-Black people to commemorate the holiday.

Make sure you head here for more of our Juneteenth coverage!





Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.