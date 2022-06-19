Here’s How Famous People Celebrated Juneteenth This Year

Juneteenth is a national holiday, commemorating the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans in Galveston, Texas, who were the last to be freed. In 2020, it became a federal holiday, and Black Americans spend the day celebrating with family and remembering their ancestors.
Here’s how celebs honored Juneteenth this year:
1.
Kerry Washington shared this “to-do” list of what you can do today.
2.
Pharrell performed at Something In The Water music festival in Washington, DC.
3.
And Usher joined him at the festival.
4.
Tracee Ellis Ross gave us a BTS look at Black-ish‘s Juneteenth episode.
5.
Janelle Monáe hosted a pool party that looked like it was full of nothing but good vibes.
6.
Lenny Kravitz shared this collage of powerful images set against his song “Black and White America.”
7.
Lizzo hosted her annual Juneteenth fundraiser where all of the funds go to Black businesses.
8.
Billy Porter reshared this clip listing American towns that were founded by formerly enslaved people.
9.
Lamorne Morris celebrated both Juneteenth and Father’s Day in this sweet post with his daughter.
10.
Susan Kelechi Watson shared this artwork featuring Black joy along with a caption outlining how to celebrate Juneteenth this year.
11.
Taraji P. Henson showed her love for Black civil rights leaders who fought tirelessly for racial equality.
She also shared this clip of her dancing at the BET Awards, and it’s definitely a mood.
12.
John Legend got creative in brainstorming ways to celebrate Juneteenth and Father’s Day.
13.
And Viola Davis with this perfect way for non-Black people to commemorate the holiday.
