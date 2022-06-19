Infrared technology assists Lawrence police after train derailed

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) — There were no serious injuries following a train derailment near Lawrence on Friday night — thanks in no small part to infrared technology.

The Lawrence Police Department’s Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (drone) team assisted the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Union Pacific in the cleanup.

The team used infrared technology to determine that there were no hot spots or fires following the derailment.

They provided a live link with Union Pacific personnel to assist them in coordinating the response.

Approximately 20 cars of coal derailed on Friday evening just north of Lawrence.

Here’s the video:

