Categories
US

Infrared technology assists Lawrence police after train derailed


LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) — There were no serious injuries following a train derailment near Lawrence on Friday night — thanks in no small part to infrared technology.

The Lawrence Police Department’s Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (drone) team assisted the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Union Pacific in the cleanup.

The team used infrared technology to determine that there were no hot spots or fires following the derailment.

They provided a live link with Union Pacific personnel to assist them in coordinating the response.

Approximately 20 cars of coal derailed on Friday evening just north of Lawrence.

Here’s the video:

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.