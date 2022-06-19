iPhone 14: Here’s how Apple can convince users to upgrade to new phone lineup

When it comes to smartphones, not everyone can easily afford an iPhone which can cost over Rs 70,000 and more. And yet, the iPhone continues to be the best-selling smartphone of all time. But, what is the physiology of a premium smartphone and what thought goes through a consumer’s mind when purchasing one? There is a good reason why Apple manages to sell millions of iPhones. It is simply because Apple has the power to convince you its latest iPhone is a worthwhile investment.

With the iPhone 14 series coming later this fall, Apple will use the same narrative in its strategy to make its next iPhone hugely enticing. To differentiate new flagship phones from the competition and its previously released devices, Apple will likely add two or three features that are limited to the iPhone 14 series. The notion of exclusivity adds to the overall appeal of the devices, further helping Apple to broaden the market and outreach.

Here’s how Apple will likely justify the iPhone 14 series so that you continue to invest in the ecosystem

iPhone 14 Max

One of the ways Apple will convince you to buy a new iPhone this year is by offering a brand new model that has the same size as the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max but at $200 less. The new device – predicted to be called iPhone 14 Max by many- including Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman will be the first non-Pro model in the iPhone series to rock Apple’s largest iPhone size. The 6.7-inch display is huge, although not one-handed, the iPhone 14 Max will be perfect for reading, watching movies, or composing emails. Just imagine playing Call of Duty: Mobile on 6.7-inch screen size. At $899, the iPhone 14 Max isn’t going to be ‘affordable’ but it could be worth the price over the standard iPhone 14 just for the extra-large screen size. To be clear, the iPhone 14 Max will still be a non-Pro model, lacking a 120Hz ProMotion display, a triple rear-facing camera system and a pill-shaped cut-out for Face ID and a smaller punch-hole for the front camera.

Always-on display

It was a little disappointing to see Apple didn’t add an always-on display to iOS 16. It’s a nifty feature available on major Android smartphones, and even the Apple Watch has it. An always-on display allows you to just glance over at your lock screen on the iPhone and view basic information like the time or weather while your device is asleep. Bloomberg said the feature could be limited to the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the high-end models coming this fall. This means it might be available on the regular iPhone 14. But it could be a reason for people to spend more on the pro models.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models are rumoured to feature a new 48MP primary camera (12MP for standard iPhone 14 models), Apple’s next-gen A16 chipset and a notch-less new design. (Image credit: Jon Prosser/Ian Zelbo)

No notch for iPhone 14 Pro

Don’t get surprised by Apple’s visually stunning ads and commercials highlighting the iPhone 14’s hole-punch design around the festive season later this year. Apple will market a version of the pill-shaped cut-out on the iPhone 14’s display as a ‘new’ thing. That’s something Samsung, OnePlus and other smartphone makers have been doing for years. Although the new design is being touted as an iPhone 14 Pro-exclusive, Apple will leverage this opportunity to sell its most sophisticated pro models to die-hard fans. Instead of the notch, a hole-and-pill-shaped cut-out will accommodate the front-facing camera as well as FaceID. Insiders say this new design change is not so much of technological advancement but an aesthetic tweak of the current design. This may be true but for some, it could be an attractive enough feature to spend over a lakh on a flagship iPhone.

Front-facing camera upgrade

The iPhone 13’s front-facing camera feels ok to take selfies but it’s not such a dramatic improvement that it feels like Apple has missed the boat. That may change with the iPhone 14 series. Rumours suggest that the new selfie camera is expected to bring improved features to the iPhone 14, including autofocus capability. In fact, a report published by ET News states that Apple is ready to shell out three times more for a “high-end” camera module. An autofocus lens lets the camera choose which parts of the photo should be in focus, but at times the results can be less accurate. Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra also features an autofocus front-facing camera. If Apple does get right with the implementation, one can expect great selfie shots from the iPhone 14.