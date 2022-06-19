Is Yellowstone’s Jimmy Going to the 6666 Spin-off?

Back at the beginning of 2021, Paramount+ announced that a Yellowstone spin-off set on Texas’s historic 6666 ranch was in the works (alongside the prequel series 1883). Since then, details have remained scant, with little revealed about the show’s plot or even when it’s expected to come out. Now, though, we may be getting a clearer idea of what’s to come from the Yellowstone expansion, because it appears that Jimmy, the lovable screw-up ranch hand who has been calling the Dutton ranch home since season one, is moving on to the spin-off.

Spoilers for Yellowstone Season 4 ahead.

Early on in season 4, Yellowstone owner John Dutton sent Jimmy down to the 6666 (pronounced “four sixes”) ranch in Texas, telling him, “This isn’t a punishment Jimmy, it’s an opportunity if you let it be.” The news came as Jimmy was still attempting to recover from a devastating riding injury he sustained in the season 3 finale, but Jimmy nonetheless reluctantly agreed with Dutton, deciding to leave behind his girlfriend Mia to head to Texas.

The character spent most of the show’s fourth outing at the 6666, appearing in interludes throughout season four and subtly introducing the new setting as well as some new characters—most notably Emily, a new love interest, who he revealed in the season finale is now his fiancee.

As of yet, no additional details about 6666’s timing or casting have been released, but given that Jimmy and Emily capped off the season driving back to the 6666 after a brief return to the Yellowstone for some heart-to-hearts and goodbyes, many fans are now anticipating that the characters could be making regular appearances on the spinoff whenever it airs.

