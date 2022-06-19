ITV ‘bringing back Big Brother’ with iconic reality show going ‘back to basics’ 

Reality classic Big Brother could be returning to our screens in the near future, after it was reported that ITV bosses were engaged “in advanced talks” to bring back the popular series.

Originally airing on Channel 4 from 2000 to 2010, the show was hosted by Davina McCall before moving over to Channel 5 until 2018, where it was helmed by Brian Dowling and Emma Willis.

Although the show was axed in 2018, fans may have hope for a revival yet after it was allegedly reported that ITV producers were engaged in talks to resurrect the show on ITV2 next year after Love Island.







(Image: Andy Newbold / WENN)



Get exclusive celebrity stories and fabulous photoshoots straight to your inbox with OK!’s daily newsletter .

In the latest update regarding the rumours, Broadcastnow.co.uk has now claimed that the “channel hop” will see the programme stripped “back to basics” as it hopes to recreate the same addictive viewing we fell in love with during its original run.

Earlier this year in April, a TV source told The Sun that: “ITV is the home of big appointment telly. They know better than anyone how to put on big live events.

“They think putting it on ITV2 will open it up to a new audience and legion of younger fans. They are really keen on getting the deal done on Big Brother, and hope to have something firm to announce soon.”

While this is good news for fans hoping to see it return, the source did also go on to explain that talks were ongoing as they added: “The talks are still at an early, and delicate, stage and the next few weeks will be key.

“It needs the full treatment and they’re confident they are the ones who can return it to its legendary former glory. It has millions of fans and is one of the most iconic TV shows of its generation.”

ITV declined to comment on the rumours when contacted by OK!









Originally launched as a social experiment back in 2000, Big Brother was designed to offer the general public a closer look at human behaviour and social interaction, before it went on to become a staple of popular culture.

Rocketing regular members of the public to stardom, the show also went on to feature celebrity versions too, resulting in highly memorable and now iconic interactions over the years, such as the moment Angie Bowie discovered her ex-husband David Bowie ’s death, while taking part on the show.

In an emotional admission, Angie stated “David’s dead” which promptly led to chaos as her fellow housemates thought she meant David Gest who was appearing on the show with her at the time.

During the show’s tenure, it also introduced us to stars such as Jade Goody, who, following her appearance on the show was at one point branded “the most hated woman in Britain” by the tabloid press, before going on to win the hearts of the nation following her battle with, and subsequent death, as a result of cervical cancer.

The show also introduced the world to Alison Hammond, the bubbly cinema team leader from Birmingham, who went on to become the This Morning presenter we all know and love.

For all the latest showbiz stories, sign up for OK! ‘s daily newsletter here .