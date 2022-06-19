Leaked recording ‘exposes’ China’s Taiwan ‘invasion plot’ as generals ‘prep 140k troops’

Taiwanese Radio Enthusiast compares Chinese warplanes to flies

The audio is of top-secret talks between military commanders and that it details invasion plans involving 140,000 troops, it is reported. The file released by Lude Media purports to be a meeting of Chinese Communist Party chiefs who discuss putting parts of China on a war footing to prepare for a “final” battle to gain control of Taiwan and the South China Sea.

The audio and a photograph taken in secret were published on Lude Media by a US based Chinese exile who said the recording was leaked to them by senior members of the military. It is claimed they did it because they felt concern at mounting Chinese aggression over Taiwan. One speaker is quoted as saying in an English translation: “We won’t hesitate to start a war, crush Taiwan’s independence and strong enemies’ plots, and resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.” They add: “United, we’ll be as solid as a fortress. We must ensure the supplies and the strategic victory.”

Tensions are mounting over Taiwan

Freshmen attend a military training at Nanjing University of Posts and Telecommunications

Express.co.uk has not been able to independently verify the recording or translation. Among those said to be present at the meeting are General Zhou He, who is commander of the Guangdong Military Region. The translated transcript of the alleged meeting also includes discussion of a proposed mobilisation centred around Guangdong, which is to the west of Taiwan. It states 140,000 personnel, 953 ships and 1,653 sets of “unmanned equipment” would be put into action. READ MORE ABOUT A LOG BURNER WARNING

A soldier conducts a fire exercise in Jiangsu Province

A missile is launched from a Cheng Kung-class frigate during a military exercise near Taiwan

A total of sixty-four 10,000-ton, roll-on/roll-off ships, 38 aircraft, 588 train cars and 19 civil facilities, including airports and docks, are also quoted in the transcript. Taiwan is a thriving democracy but Beijing sees the island as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under its control. China launched its third aircraft carrier on Friday, named Fujian after the province opposite Taiwan. A senior Taiwan official familiar with the island’s security plans told news agency Reuters that with the new carrier China was flagging to the region its ambition to projects its power well into the Pacific. DON’T MISS:

The world’s biggest armies

This month saw the defence chiefs of China and the US holding face-to-face talks for the first time with both sides standing firm on their opposing views over Taiwan’s right to rule itself. At the start of this month the Chinese military announced it had carried out a combat “readiness patrol” in the seas and airspace around Taiwan. It said the patrol was a necessary action in response to “collusion” between Washington and Taipei. US President Joe Biden angered Beijing by appearing to signal a change in an American policy of “strategic ambiguity” over Taiwan, saying the United States would become involved militarily if China were to attack the island.

A Taiwanese army AH-1W helicopter launches rockets during an anti-landing exercise in 2006

China’s commerce ministry has also said it “firmly” opposes the launch of a US-Taiwan trade initiative. Beijing’s warplanes have continued to buzz Taiwan in apparent provocation towards the island. The US on Tuesday backed Taiwan’s claim that the strait dividing the island from the Chinese mainland is an international waterway. It was a further rebuff to Beijing’s claim towards sovereignty over the strategic passage.