‘Like ships passing in the night!’ Camilla opens up about relationship with Prince Charles





The Duchess admitted that it is “not easy” finding time to spend with her husband of 17 years due to their demanding roles as senior royals and busy work schedules.

Camilla, who turns 75 next month, recently spoke with British Vogue in a candid interview about her personal and professional life. During the interview, she spoke about how she and the future King navigate their long-lasting relationship. She said: “It’s not easy sometimes, but we do always try to have a point in the day when we meet. “Sometimes it’s like ships passing in the night, but we always sit down together and have a cup of tea and discuss the day.”

Camilla said it is “lovely” when the busy couple gets a chance to catch up and “have a moment”. She added: “You know when we go away, the nicest thing is that we actually sit and read our books in different corners of the same room. “It’s very relaxing because you know you don’t have to make conversation. You just sit and be together.” Camilla, 74, and Charles, 73, first met at a polo match in 1970 where they are said to have formed an instant connection. READ MORE: Queen ‘produced Andrew’s entitlement’ — ‘Didn’t face consequences‘

“I was scrutinized for such a long time that you just have to find a way to live with it. “Nobody likes to be looked at all the time and, you know, criticized and…But I think in the end, I sort of rise above it and get on with it. You’ve got to get on with life.” In 1998, Charles is believed to have introduced Camilla to his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, and by 2000, the Queen attended lunch with the couple signifying her approval before the pair wedded in 2005. Earlier this year, Her Majesty shared her wishes for Camilla to be known as the future Queen Consort when Charles takes the throne. Speaking of the gesture, Camilla said she was “very honoured and touched”.