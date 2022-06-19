Love Island twist as bombshell Danica splits up Gemma and Luca in recoupling

Love Island’s newest bombshell Danica Taylor has split Gemma Owen from Luca Bish in a dramatic twist on Sunday 19 June evening’s episode of the hit ITV dating programme.

The 21 year old star made an unexpected debut on Friday’s segment of the show and in less than a day received a text instructing her to choose someone to couple up with that very night.

Gathering everyone around the fire pit, the gorgeous dancer said: “I haven’t even been here twenty-four hours so this is a really weird situation for me to be in. I’ve barely got to know any of you but you’re all lovely boys…

“I need to follow my heart and I can only go on what I see face value, and someone I feel is usually my type. I need to explore that unfortunately, so I’m going to have to just follow my heart on this one.”







She continued: “The boy i want to couple up with is… Luca”.

Her decision means she’s split Gemma, 19, from Luca, 23, – leaving the rest of the Islanders – and fans at home – in shock.

Luca immediately went to kiss Gemma on the lips before taking his place sitting next to Danica. He then covered his eyes as Gemma’s smile faded away from her face.

Speaking ahead of her grand reveal to the islanders, Danica shared her excitement to take part in the show this summer as it’s the “perfect time” for her after being single for a year.







When asked what she thinks she’ll bring to the villa, the stunning bombshell shared: “I am definitely going to go in there and step on a few toes and I am more than happy to go after what I want.

“I feel like I am quite a relatable person. I’ve come from a small town but I’ve got a lot in me. I like to be silly. I’ve got an immature side and a mature side.”

Danica, who looks unrecognisable as a platinum blonde, also said she’s the kind of girl who will do lots of fun and silly outdoorsy activities despite being a “glam girl”, which could make her stand out to some of the more active men in the villa.







While the beauty revealed her last boyfriend wasn’t “meeting” what she needed in a relationship, she admitted she’s an extrovert so needs someone who will be able to “match her energy”.

“I don’t really see competition,” she later added. “I am a very self assured girl, I know myself, I know what I bring to the table and there are stunning girls in that Villa but I back myself.”

