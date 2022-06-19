Macron FAILS to win outright majority but beats left-wing and Le Pen, projections say





The French president is on course to lose his absolute majority in the National Assembly and control of his reform agenda after the first projections by four pollsters showed Sunday’s election delivering a hung parliament. The threshold for an absolute majority is 289 seats in the lower house and while the four pollsters’ projections varied, all agreed Mr Macron and his allies would fall well short of that.

Separate forecasts by pollster Ifop, OpinionWay, Elabe and Ipsos showed Macron’s Ensemble alliance winning 200-260 seats and Jean Luc Melenchon’s left-wing bloc Nupes securing 149-200. If confirmed, a hung parliament would spark a period of political uncertainty that would require a degree of power-sharing among parties not experienced in France in recent decades. It may result in political paralysis and even possibly repeat elections. Mr Macron’s ability to pursue further reform of the euro zone’s second biggest economy would hinge on his ability to rally moderates outside his alliance on the right and left to get behind his legislative agenda.

France 24 reports Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti, one of 13 cabinet ministers not running in the legislative elections, as saying: “We’re in first place, but it’s a first place that is obviously disappointing.” Government spokeswoman Olivia Grégoire is quoted by the same outlet as saying: “It’s disappointing, but it’s a first place.” Mr Macron’s Budget Minister, Gabriel Attal, said: “It’s less than what we hoped for. The French have not given us an absolute majority. “It’s an unprecedented situation that will require us to overcome our divisions.”

Cristophe Castaner, a former interior minister and another senior figure who helped shape Mr Macron’s first five-year term, has also admitted his own defeat. In April, Mr Macron, 44, became the first French president in two decades to win a second term, but he presides over a deeply disenchanted and divided country where support for populist parties on the right and left has surged. The French president had appealed for a strong mandate during a campaign held against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, which has curbed food and energy supplies and sent inflation soaring, hitting household budgets. Ahead of the second-round vote, Mr Macron said: “Nothing would be worse than adding French disorder to the world’s disorder.”

Mr Melenchon told supporters on Sunday night that the result of the lower house elections is a “totally unexpected and unseen” situation. He added that his camp had succeeded in his goal to deprive Mr Macron of a parliamentary majority. Ms Le Pen, who won her district in northern France, described the seats won as by far the most numerous in the history of her party’s “political family”. Estimates put the National Rally party on 89 seats, more than 11 times the eight it won in 2017’s vote. Ms Le Pen said her party had helped make Mr Macron “a minority president”.

Ms Le Pen vowed that her party would be a firm opposition and without collusion, but respectful of institutions. She also said she would unite “patriots on both the right and the left”. Voters in France have been casting their ballots to fill the 577-seat National Assembly, which is the French parliament’s lower chamber. Abstentions are likely to have a significant impact on the results with France 24 reporting turnout at 38 percent at 5pm French time.