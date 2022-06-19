Millie Court celebrates ‘getting my bum back’ after going up 2 dress sizes

Love Island 2021 winner Millie Court is celebrating ‘getting my bum back’ after going up two dress sizes since she appeared on the hit ITV2 show last summer.

When the now 25 year old went on the show she was a size six, however, she recently revealed that she has gone up to a size ten since then, telling fans that she much prefers her curves now.

She told Cosmopolitan: “There was a point where people thought I was pregnant because I was putting on weight.

“When I was in Love Island I was a size 6 but now I’m a size 10, but I prefer me as a 10 because I’ve got my boobs back.”









“I’ve got my bum back and I’ve got curves,” Millie added.

Millie recently took aim at the show that made her famous, blasting the promo team for “making me look 40” in her official Love Island photos.

Posting the photo in question to her Instagram stories, Millie wrote: “This pic will haunt me until I die…

“Sorry but this just isn’t it. Worst press picture in the history of Love Island award goes to me.

“WHAT IS MY HAIR AND MAKEUP!!!!!!!”









She even revealed that her friends had highlighted the issue with the image, writing: “Naaaaaaa my friends told me when this pic launched everyone was saying, ‘who the f**k is this 40 year old looks like a mum dropping her kids off at the gate’.”

In true Instagram influencer fashion, she ended up putting it to her 1.9million followers to decide, by creating a poll.

She wrote: “Let’s settle this – 40 yr old school mum or perfect representation of me.”

Millie won on the seventh series of Love Island with Liam Reardon and the couple are still going strong.

A week ago, Millie posted some loved up snaps of herself and Liam as they smouldered at the camera in matching biker jackets.









The pair had faced split rumours, however Millie firmly put them to bed when she posted on Instagram about her boyfriend picking her up from the airport after she had enjoyed a sun-soaked trip with her former fellow Love Islanders, Kaz Kamwi and Liberty Poole.

Over a snap of her beau driving her home after her trip, Millie wrote: “Never needed a cuddle from my boy more than this, so happy to be back home with you.”

