More pets get lost on Fourth of July, Lubbock Animal Services urging you to microchip your pets before then

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) – It is very likely that your pets may be scared of fireworks. Just in time for fireworks season, Lubbock Animal Services is offering free microchipping for the month of June.

Director of operations for animal services, Steven Greene, says with the weather in Lubbock a lot of fences are deteriorated meaning pets could get out a lot easier.

“In Lubbock, we have a lot of wind and a lot of heat, and when we do get rain it’s a lot of rain at one time,” Greene said. “So, the fences seem to deteriorate a lot in Lubbock.”

That is why Greene advises you to leave your pets inside this year.

“On July 4, you need to be really cautious,” Greene said, “Keep your pet inside the house maybe in a dark room where they can kind of build a den, maybe get under a bed or something like that where they kind of feel more secure.”

If your pet does get out, a microchip is the best way to make sure those who find it can bring it back to the right home. This is a small implant that goes in between your bets shoulder blades that has your phone number and address on it.

“So, if you ever change any of that you need to go ahead and contact the chip manufacturer and keep your information updated,” Greene said.

He says the majority of pets they find aren’t chipped but some are with outdated information.

“It’s aggravating when you pick up an animal that doesn’t have a chip but it’s even more aggravating when you pick up an animal with a chip and out of date information because that prohibits getting that animal returned,” Greene said.

He says it is important to chip your dog or cat in case it gets loose but also if your pet is stolen, it could be a huge identifier.

“If that animal is scanned and they find out that it is not chipped to the person that has possession of it, they can call us and we will go out there and try to get the animal back to the correct owner, and that is considered theft of property,” Greene said.

This can be discovered by someone taking a pet into the vet and the vet checking for a microchip. Without that chip, Greene says it’s almost impossible to prove that dog or cat is yours.

“Unless they have some very distinguished marks and you have some good photographs of that or if you have a lot of vet records and they vet may be very knowledgeable that that is your pet,” Greene said.

Greene is also urging everyone to not rely on a collar because when your pet gets scared it could easily be torn off.

“Dogs need their collars and tags on but a lot of times those are lost or a dog will get it torn off trying to sneak out of a fence or something,” Green said. “So, microchip is permanent.”

Greene says if your dog or car does get loose from you, first post in on social media. Then, check in with them to see if your pet has been found.

To get your pet microchipped for free this month you can pull up to the animal shelter, go inside and fill out paperwork. Then, someone will come outside and microchip your pet for you.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.