Netflix is Now Streaming One of the Best Horror Movies of the Decade

There are lots of new movies streaming this weekend, but if you’re looking to watch some older favorites, Netflix has you covered. A lot of good stuff has hit the streaming site this month, and many horror fans will be happy to know that one of the best scary movies of the last decade is now available to watch. As of June 19th, Andy Muschietti’s 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s It is on Netflix.

If you’re looking to do a double feature with It Chapter Two, which was released in 2019, the follow-up film is available to watch on HBO Max. Both movies were pretty well received, especially the first, which is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 86% critics score and an 84% audience score. Chapter Two is up on the review site with a 62% critics score and a 78% audience score.

The cast of It (2017) includes Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise, Javier Botet as The Leper, Jaeden Lieberher as Bill Denbrough, Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben Hanscom, Sophia Lillis as Beverly Marsh, Finn Wolfhard as Richie Tozier, Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie Kaspbrak, Chosen Jacobs as Mike Hanlon, Wyatt Oleff as Stanley Uris, Nicholas Hamilton as Henry Bowers, Owen Teague as Patrick Hockstetter, and Logan Thompson as Victor Criss. It Chapter Two saw the addition of the adult cast, including Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, and James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak.

While there’s been no word on a third It movie, Skarsgård previously told Entertainment Weekly that he’d be up for returning to the role of Pennywise.

“It would have to be the right type of approach to it,” Skarsgård explained. “The book ends where the second movie ends, so that is the final chapter of this story. There is this interesting aspect of going back in time before all this happened. There might be a story there that might be worth exploring. Obviously, that would be a story that’s not in the book, it would be a freestanding story, but obviously within the same universe. So, there might be something interesting out of it. I think it would be fun.”

