New complaint registered concerning Norway

The complaint was registered on 1 April 2022. It concerns Article 24 (the right to protection in case of dismissal) of the revised European Social Charter. FFFS alleges that Norway is in breach of this provision of the Charter because it allows the two main workers’ and employers’ organisations, LO and NHO, to appoint favoured lay judges for their employment cases. FFFS alleges that this system is detrimental to FFFS members and directly affects the independence of the court and more specifically as regards the requirement of an “impartial body”, in breach of the abovementioned provision of the Charter.

Fellesforbundet for Sjøfolk (FFFS) v. Norway

Complaint No. 209/2022