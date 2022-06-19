New programs at SPC include Cloud Computing Certificate 

St. Petersburg College has unveiled four new programs in the fields of technology, education, health and engineering technology that will give graduates the skills they need to compete for jobs in demand. With these programs, SPC continues its commitment to building a pipeline of talented and skilled workers for employers.

Cloud Computing Certificate

The 24-credit Cloud Computing Certificate was created so IT professionals have an affordable path to upskill in this rapidly changing, well-paying field. Cloud computing delivers computing services such as servers, storage, databases, and software over the “the cloud” or the internet.

The demand for qualified employees has swelled as businesses have been forced to move operations online to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic. Cloud-based technology that was initially developed to store files and data has now matured into its own field, with hundreds of services now offered in the cloud.

“The recent pandemic has transformed how businesses across the globe operate,” said John Duff, dean of the College of Computer and Information Technology. “The shift to online operations means businesses large and small no longer need to maintain their own physical data centers, allowing for significant cost savings.”

SPC’s program gives students the expertise they need to compete and advance in the job market as network and systems administrators.

“Students who train in our SPC’s program get hands-on experience with these tools and truly get to apply what they use in the classroom on systems they will use in their careers,” Duff added.

Careers for cloud computing experts include the following, all of which pay lucrative salaries and remain in demand. All job data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Salary levels largely depend on location and experience:

A computer network architect or cloud architect can expect to earn an average yearly salary of $109,020.

A computer systems analyst earns an average salary of $88,000 per year.

A position as a cloud administrator pays around $82,000 per year.

Cloud engineers are specialized software engineers working specifically with cloud software. A cloud engineer salary is likely to be over $130,000.

Cloud consultants earn an average annual salary of $111,000.

The Cloud Computing Certificate is part of an academic pathway that can culminate in the Networking Technologies Associate in Science degree and the Technology Development and Management Bachelor’s of Applied Science degree. The A.S. degree gives those with limited experience in the technology field a broader background. The bachelor’s degree allows graduates to easily continue their focused education.

This certificate is only the latest technology program developed by SPC to meet escalating employer demand. In 2020, the college created the Bachelor of Applied Science in Cybersecurity and the Associate in Science in Data Science degree programs to prepare students for solid and stable careers.

Learn more at spcollege.edu/cloud-computing.

Additional job training programs

Other programs now being offered at SPC include: