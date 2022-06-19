Paul McCartney’s box set of namesake albums to be released this summer

A limited-edition box set of Paul McCartney’s solo albums will be sold for the first time.

Universal Music Enterprises announced it will package and release McCartney’s three namesake albums — “McCartney” (1970), “McCartney II” (1980) and “McCartney III” (2020).

The albums will be sold in a “special box set” this summer.

The announcement, made on Friday, June 17, occurred just a day before the singer’s 80th birthday on Saturday, June 18.

Each album was written, performed and produced by McCartney, according to Universal.

There will be three box set formats available, including a color vinyl edition ($99.98), a black vinyl edition ($89.98) and a CD-ROM edition ($39.98).

The box sets will come with three eight-by-10-inch photo prints of McCartney and slipcase cover art designed by American pop artist Ed Ruscha.

McCartney launched his solo career in April 1970 with a Q&A self-interview that acknowledged he was exploring music away from The Beatles due to “personal differences, business differences [and] musical differences.”

The Beatles, arguably the most influential rock band ever, were active as a group from 1960 to 1970.

In addition to McCartney, its members were John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

They formed their group in Liverpool, U.K., and went on to make 21 studio albums.

The seven-time Grammy winners have reportedly sold more than 600 million albums worldwide and are credited as among the most prolific artists of the 20th century.

While solo, McCartney’s namesake albums were critically acclaimed and made it onto various Billboard charts, including the Billboard Top LPs and the Billboard 200.

Beloved songs from the three albums include “Every Night,” “Coming Up” and “Rockdown.”

The English singer-songwriter has won 18 Grammys on his own.

He has earned 81 nominations from the Recording Academy throughout his five-decade solo career.

Fans can place pre-orders on shop.PaulMcCartney.com — or search for McCartney’s special box set after it releases to the public on Aug. 5, 2022.