Prince William shares heartwarming family photo ahead of Father’s Day

The Duke of Cambridge is seen carrying his youngest son, Prince Louis on his shoulders, with his arms around Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The picture was taken in the Autumn of 2021 when the family were on a trip arranged by the Duchess to visit her former childhood home.

The high-spirited four are caught mid-laughter against the rocky landscape.

Posting it on Twitter, the Duke and Duchess wished a Happy Father’s Day to the world’s fathers and grandfathers.

The Duke, who turns 40 on Tuesday, wears a casual, khaki-coloured outfit in the photo, taken in autumn last year.

The younger children were dressed in navy and white tops, while eight-year-old Prince George – who is third in line to the throne after his father – wore a camo print T-shirt and shorts.