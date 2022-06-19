R/C Movies 14 sees demand continue to rebound | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — While streaming at home may be the way of today, especially during the initial pandemic shutdowns, there’s nothing quite like catching a flick with friends, family, or even a first date.

R/C Movies 14 on East Northampton St. has been providing that opportunity for locals and beyond for quite some time now (it was even the site of a first kiss for one reporter). And while the pandemic certainly put a damper on things, Movies is back, seven days a week, providing entertainment and memories.

R/C’s Chief of Operations, David Phillips, spent some time with a Times Leader reporter laying out the challenges of the pandemic, as well as what it took to overcome and continue to be a center for community gatherings in Wilkes-Barre and beyond.

“It (the pandemic) decimated business for the first year,” Phillips said. “In fact, theatres were ordered closed March 16, 2020 and stayed closed for approximately five months.”

As R/C is a franchise with locations across several states, timelines for reopening did vary. Phillips explained that various restrictions in place in Pennsylvania imposed difficulties, such as maximum 10 percent occupancy stipulation. “So, an auditorium with a hundred seats, you could have 10 people in it. So, that was a bit of a difficulty, however, as big a difficulty was the reality that all the film distributors stopped releasing their products to theatres,” Phillips remarked.

With the advent of streaming, many distributors opted to release new films direct to streaming services for rental, such as Amazon Prime. However, other distributors opted to shelf new films until the time was right. The new ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, sequel to the 1986 classic is an example of that. The film was ready in 2020, however, distributors held off on the release until it was certain a traditional theatrical opening could be cemented — a move which Phillips and R/C were, “so appreciative that they did it that way.”

In order to endure the rest of the pandemic, Phillips mentioned a few of the routes R/C took to continue to not only ensure business, but provide for their patrons.

“When we were able to reopen, we started — and are continuing — to offer private auditoriums for private groups to come see a movie together, for a flat flee, they’d come and get the whole auditorium with a movie,” was one example. He also stated, “We also delayed paying a number of bills, including rent, until the cash flow started again,” and noted that for the most part, landlords were willing to work with the theatres, a testament to the idea of a community truly working together to support one another.

Phillips also noted that there were various state grants available and were taken advantage of, particularly in Maryland and North Carolina, as well as a federal grant originally intended for live theatre, which was eventually expanded to include movie theatres. “It was a very helpful thing to save the industry,” Phillips said.

As we roll into July of 2022, Phillips said the theatre industry is at about “65 to 70 percent of pre-pandemic attendance, year to date. May and June attendance is very strong, so the desire of the public to come back to theatres is there.”

And with that direct-to-streaming concept in mind, Phillips recalled an old saying from one of R/C’s former owners. “Every house has a kitchen but people still go out to eat,” he said with a laugh. “We’re social beings. We like to be with other people and to have shared experiences and going to the movies is one of those experiences.”

And certainly, with Movies 14’s centralized location, it’s a stone’s throw in any direction to an awesome downtown Wilkes-Barre restaurant, park, attraction, or art gallery. Why not make a day of it? Be it date night or just a gathering of friends, there’s always something going on in The Diamond City, and catching dinner and a movie is as classic as Casablanca.

Movies 14 is open seven days a week. You can find show times at rctheatre.com and navigate to the Wilkes-Barre location or call at 570-825-4444.