Russia-Ukraine live updates | NATO warns of long Ukraine war as Russian assaults follow EU boost for Kyiv

Ukraine

Ukraine gets possible path to EU, aid pledges from Britain



The European Union’s executive arm recommended putting Ukraine on a path to membership, a symbolic boost for a country fending off a Russian onslaught that is killing civilians, flattening cities and threatening its very survival.

In another show of Western support, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv to offer continued aid and military training.

The European allies’ latest embrace of Ukraine marked another setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched his war nearly four months ago, hoping to pull his ex-Soviet neighbour away from the West and back into Russia’s sphere of influence. – AP

NATO

NATO warns of long Ukraine war as Russian assaults follow EU boost for Kyiv



The head of NATO said on June 19 that the war in Ukraine could last years and Ukrainian forces faced intensified Russian assaults after the EU executive recommended that Kyiv should be granted the status of a candidate to join the bloc.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was cited by Germany’s Bild am Sonntag newspaper as saying the supply of state-of-the-art weaponry to Ukrainian troops would increase the chance of liberating the eastern Donbas region from Russian control.

“We must prepare for the fact that it could take years. We must not let up in supporting Ukraine,” he said. “Even if the costs are high, not only for military support, also because of rising energy and food prices.” – Reuters

Russia

Russian economy to overcome ‘reckless’ sanctions, says Putin



President Vladimir Putin said at Russia’s showpiece investment conference on Friday that the country’s economy will overcome sanctions that he called “reckless and insane.”

Mr. Putin began his address to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum with a lengthy denunciation of countries that he contends want to weaken Russia, including the United States.

Mykolaiv

Volodymyr Zelensky pays first visit to south Ukraine’s war-damaged Mykolaiv



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the war-damaged southern city of Mykolaiv on June 18 for the first time since the Russian invasion in a rare trip outside Kyiv.

Mr. Zelensky’s office published a video of him looking at a badly damaged high-rise residential building in the city and holding a meeting with local officials. His visit comes a day after a Russian strike killed two people and injured 20 in the city.