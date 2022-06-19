STATE CHAMPS! Newburyport High girls tennis wins title

CAMBRIDGE – Newburyport High girls tennis incredible run through the Cape Ann League and Div. 3 state tourney ended on top.

As state champs.

Newburyport beat Austin Prep, 3-2.

As score indicates, it wasn’t easy, as Newburyport, tied 2-2 with No. 3 singles player Kat O’Connor, was the last player on the court for the Clippers.

O’Connor won the deciding match, 6-4, 6-4 for the incredible victory.

O’Connor, a senior, was up 4-1 in both sets, holding on in each to lead the Clippers to a state title.

“It was amazing, seeing everybody around the court, from both teams, including fans, watching,” said Newburyport’s first-year coach Jana Schulson. “To have one person on the court, under that pressure, I’d want no one other than Kat there.”

Schulson’s daughter, Caroline, a Newburyport High junior and MVP of the Cape Ann League, easily won her match at No. 1, 6-0, 6-2.

She was undefeated this year at 24-0.

“Caroline was on her game,” said Coach Schulson. “It was nice to get that win.”

Newburyport lost at No. 2, with Austin Prep’s Caitlin Connors besting Ana Lynch, 6-2, 6-2.

Newburyport split in doubles, with No. 2 doubles Harper Bradshaw and Carly McDermott winning 6-4, 6-1. The Clippers No. 1 doubles team lost 6-1, 6-2.

Those matches had completed and all of the players surrounded the No. 3 singles and O’Connor.

“Both players were outstanding,” said Coach Schulson. “Kat just fought and fought like she always does. It’s funny. As we were getting on the bus heading to Cambridge she said, ‘We are winning. We are winning.’ She was right.”

The win finishes off the Clippers great season, 21-2 overall, running through all five state tourney matches.

“I’m very proud of this team,” said Coach Schulson. “There are a great group, a great team.”