Strictly’s Karen wows in skimpy bikini on minimoon with new husband as she shares new name


Strictly Come Dancing’s Karen Hauer, 40, has posted a joyful video with her new husband, Jordan Wyn-Jones, as they enjoy their minimoon together. 

In view of her 284k followers, the stunning dancer uploaded a video of herself and Jordan on a jetty, taking each other’s hand before running and jumping into the water. 

“Love is an adventure … #minimoon #you&me,” she wrote. 

The couple got married at Chewton Glen in Hampshire last Tuesday, and Karen has since changed her surname to Hauer Wyn-Jones. 

Among the guests celebrating the day were Karen’s fellow Strictly co-stars including Luba Mushtuk, who featured as a bridesmaid, and It Takes Two host Janette Manrara.



Verity Sulway

By Verity Sulway

Verity Sulway is a Features Writer at The Mirror with a focus on TV and showbiz, who has previously worked on the TV and showbiz news, social and audience desks. She hosts Facebook live-streams and appears in The Mirror's TikToks.

