Strictly’s Karen wows in skimpy bikini on minimoon with new husband as she shares new name

Strictly Come Dancing’s Karen Hauer, 40, has posted a joyful video with her new husband, Jordan Wyn-Jones, as they enjoy their minimoon together.

In view of her 284k followers, the stunning dancer uploaded a video of herself and Jordan on a jetty, taking each other’s hand before running and jumping into the water.

“Love is an adventure … #minimoon #you&me,” she wrote.

The couple got married at Chewton Glen in Hampshire last Tuesday, and Karen has since changed her surname to Hauer Wyn-Jones.

Among the guests celebrating the day were Karen’s fellow Strictly co-stars including Luba Mushtuk, who featured as a bridesmaid, and It Takes Two host Janette Manrara.