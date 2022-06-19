Succession’s Roman Roy star ‘so upset’ and ‘shaky’ filming final scene

HBO’s hit drama Succession followed the lives of the dysfunctional Roy family and their battle for power. After season three ended with a significant betrayal, Gerri star J. Smith-Cameron opened up about the unforgettable finale.

In season one, the Logan family led by patriarch Logan Roy (played by Brian Cox) reunited to find out whether or not their father would be stepping down as CEO of Waystar Royco.

As the business was a successful billion-dollar media conglomerate, the adult siblings were eager to see who would be appointed to become the successor.

However, despite a brain haemorrhage Logan decided not to step down, which inspired a battle for power among his children.

In the middle was Gerri Kellman (J. Smith-Cameron) the company’s general counsel and interim CEO, who had also been entangled in the family’s drama on multiple occasions.

