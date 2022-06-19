Sunday, June 19. Russia’s War On Ukraine: News And Information From Ukraine

Children stand in front of a building destroyed by attacks in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 19, … [+] 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS



Dispatches from Ukraine, provided by Forbes Ukraine’s editorial team.

As Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues and the war rages on, reliable sources of information are critical. Forbes Ukraine’s reporters gather information and provide updates on the situation.

Sunday, June 19. Day 116. By Daryna Antoniuk

Russians have stolen 15,000 tons of sunflower and 10,000 tons of grain from Luhansk Oblast, according to its governor Serhiy Haidai.

Russian has deported nearly 2 million Ukrainians, including 307,000 children, to Russia since the start of its invasion of Ukraine, according to the Russian military.

Russia’s war in Ukraine could last for years, said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in an interview with the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag. He also encouraged the West to continue supporting Ukraine, despite rising energy and food prices.

Mykolaiv. Russian attacks on Mykolaiv Oblast injured 16 people on June 18. Nearly 300 civilians are now recovering from Russian attacks in local hospitals.

Sievierodonetsk. The Russian defense ministry said on Sunday that its offensive in Sievierodonetsk “is developing successfully” and that Russian troops continue “to strike military targets on the territory of Ukraine.”

Kyiv. Ukraine’s air defense shot down a Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast. No casualties were reported.

Odesa. Two Russian missiles were also shot down over the Odesa region on Sunday.

Sumy. Russia launched cannon fire at Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast from behind the Russian border twice over the past 24 hours. At least 10 private houses and buildings were damaged; one house was destroyed. No casualties were reported.

Hollywood actor Ben Stiller was spotted in Lviv on Sunday. Stiller, who is also the UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, met with Ukrainian families afflicted by Russia’s war.