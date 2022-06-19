Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett arrested for DUI after leaving Bonnaroo festival

“On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI,” Hargett said in an emailed statement to CNN. “Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward.”

Hargett, 53, was first elected to serve as Secretary of State by the Tennessee General Assembly in 2009 and has been re-elected in 2013, 2017 and 2021.

J.Cole, The Chicks and Illenium were among the acts to perform at the annual music festival on Friday night.

CNN reached out to the Tullahoma Police Department and were referred to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.