Two Cargo Workers from Florida and Man at Bali Airport Caught and Arrest for Stealing Apple Products

Miami authorities arrested two cargo workers at an airport in South Florida after they were caught with more than $21,000 worth of stolen Apple electronics that were supposed to be shipped to Chile.

Cargo Workers Arrested for Stolen Apple

According to Local 10, the two cargo workers at Miami International Airport, Alberto Duardo Vera and William Gonzalez Torres have been arrested for stealing 30 Apple AirPods and Airpods Pro, five MacBook Pro laptops, and 20 Apple iPhones.

The authorities revealed that all in all, the two workers stole a total of $21,728.35 worth of Apple electronics.

The Miami police said that the two arrested men worked for Cargo Handling Airport Services, which is a subcontractor of LATAM Airlines based in Chile.

The two men were arrested after a Miami police detective arrived at the LATAM cargo facility on May 19 to review the CCTV footage of a theft that happened on May 1.

In the CCTV footage, the two workers were seen removing two cargo boxes from a shipping pallet, dropping them inside a rolling trash bin, and covering the boxes with a net.

The two men then rolled the trash bin to a wall, wrapped the boxes in large jackets, and left carrying the boxes under their arms. The stolen Apple electronics that cost $15,000 were owned by a logistics company DB Schenker.

The Apple products were supposed to be shipped to the company’s office in Chile.

The logistics company reported $6,000 worth of additional Apple products stolen from the shipping pallet. The two men are now facing charges of grand theft and organized scheme to defraud.

Stolen Credit Card Used to Purchase Apple Products

In other news, Fort Lauderdale police are looking for a man accused of stealing a credit card to purchase expensive items at an Apple store in Florida.

According to WSVN, the suspect walked into an office at 515 E. Las Olas Blvd. on Apr. 22 and stole a credit card while the victim and his business partners were busy on a call.

The authorities said the victim noticed the suspect walking through the office and immediately confronted him. The suspect then claimed that he was lost and exited the building.

After, the victim was notified that someone had made a purchase of $7,000 at Apple. The police collected CCTV video from the Apple store, showing the suspect making the purchases.

The authorities released a statement and described the suspect to be public. The suspect is described as a Black man in his 40s, around 5’9 tall with long dreadlock style hair, and is covered in tattoos.

Man Arrested for Stealing iPhones in Indonesia

News about stolen iPhones also happens in other countries. On June 19, Apple Insider reported that a man was arrested after he was caught stealing two iPhones from another traveler while they were in a bathroom at the Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali, Indonesia.

The victim had left his two iPhones on a urinal stall and forgot about them as he left without putting them back in his pockets. The thief was then caught after the authorities saw the CCTV footage.

