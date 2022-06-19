Ukrainian MP leaps to Boris Johnson’s defence and praises UK assistance





Mr Osadchuk discussed why he felt it was so important that other European countries help to defeat Russian forces in Ukraine. The Ukrainian MP stated that he was aware of the ongoing political fighting inside Parliament, as Boris Johnson has faced Partygate scandals and a recent vote of no confidence. Mr Osadchuk explained why Ukraine needed other Prime Ministers and Presidents from European countries like Britain like to help make quick decisive decisions on the ongoing conflict. This week Boris Johnson attended another meeting in Kyiv to meet with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, in order to offer the country more weapons and support.

Mr Osadchuk told Times Radio: “There is no other choice for European security and safety in coming decades other than defeating Russian forces on the territory of Ukraine. “Look, I know that there are a lot of political fighting inside the United Kingdom and there are a lot of important issues of the internal political agenda. “But Boris Johnson, from the very beginning of the Russian war in Ukraine is trying to play a significant role in this process. “Providing help and assistance to Ukraine as politically as with military equipment and assistance. JUST IN: Boris Johnson urges Western leaders to steel themselves for a long war in Ukraine

Mr Osadchuk added: “So at the moment, it’s understood for everyone in Europe that in Kiyv, now we are writing the history of the future of Europe and not only Ukraine. “And definitely everyone wants to be participating in this process, everyone wants to be in Kyiv. “And Kyiv needs the European leaders because we need to take important decisions, will require very fast decision making, “And this decision making when it happens on the level of the leaders is extremely efficient. “So that’s why we welcome and we very much appreciate the role of Boris Johnson and his position in this war against Russia and is very tough and solid role till today.” READ MORE: Ukrainian partisans threatened with death penalty in occupied area – ‘continue to resist!’

Mr Johnson has faced criticism over his choice to miss a levelling-up conference to attend a meeting with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Some Britons in the North have accused the Prime Minister of snubbing Doncaster for Kyiv. Whilst others have been happy with the British Government’s ongoing support of Ukraine. During Mr Johnson’s visit, he vowed to have up to 10,000 Ukrainian troops trained every 120 days.

Mr Johnson said: “My visit today, in the depths of this war, is to send a clear and simple message to the Ukrainian people: the UK is with you, and we will be with you until you ultimately prevail. “As Ukrainian soldiers fire UK missiles in defence of your nation’s sovereignty, they do so also in defence of the very freedoms we take for granted. “That is why I have offered President Zelenskyy a major new military training programme that could change the equation of this war –harnessing that most powerful of forces, the Ukrainian determination to win. “Two months on from my last visit, the Ukrainian grit, determination and resilience is stronger than ever, and I know that unbreakable resolve will long outlive the vain ambitions of President Putin.”