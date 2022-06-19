Victoria Beckham issues warning to David as he spends time apart from kids on Father’s Day

David Beckham, 47, was surprised with an adorable selection of Father’s Day gifts despite being away from home for the big day due to work commitments. Despite the sweet gesture, it wasn’t long before David’s wife Victoria Beckham, 48, issued him with a cheeky warning about one of the presents.

The former Manchester United footballer was greeted with a croissant soft toy, blue balloons marked with “we love you Daddy”, and a bar of chocolate in his hotel room from his four children, Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17 and Harper, 10.

Showing off his presents, David told his 74 million Instagram followers in a video: So, Daddy’s away, but Daddy woke up to a lovely croissant Jellycat, and ‘we love you Daddy’, and Cadbury’s smooth milk chocolate with ‘Daddy’ on it.

“That’s nice,” the sportsman gushed.

Elaborating on why he couldn’t be with his and wife Victoria Beckham’s beloved children to celebrate the occasion together, David added in the caption: “Sometimes work can take you away on special occasions but thank you mummy and kiddies for making this day special for me.

READ MORE… Adele and Harry Styles ‘snubbed Queen’s jubilee concert invite’