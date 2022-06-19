Wheelie bin from Hampshire turns up in UKRAINE leaving people stumped as to how





Associated Press journalist Philip Crowther made the bizarre discovery reporting from the war-torn country. He posted a video of the bin, which bears the words Test Valley Borough Council on it, under a signpost on the border between Ukraine and Poland.

He tweeted the local authority: “Hey @TestValleyBC, how did one of your wheelie bins make it all the way to Ukraine, and when is pick-up?” A bemused council spokesman replied: “Hi Philip, umm, hmm. I’ve checked the notebook, but we don’t seem to have a stock answer for this query… “Can I ask where in Ukraine this is? I’d just like to make sure this collection address is added to our fortnightly rounds and not reported as missed.” Local councillor Nick Adams-King, Waste and Recycling Portfolio Holder at Test Valley Borough Council, mulled over the mystery, offering some clues as to what might have happened.

He said: "It's good to see our bins are well travelled and to hear that it's still of use for the border guard station between Ukraine and Poland. "Residents have been able to buy our bins for a number of years now and therefore in theory they can end up anywhere, even eastern Europe. "While we're not sure exactly how this one made its way there, it's always interesting to see where they end up – even if collection does prove to be a bit of a challenge." He continued: "I'm afraid I can't promise we will be able to deliver a new blue bin and food caddy to accompany it when we roll the new recycling system out."

Mr Crowther has made five trips to Ukraine and spotted the bin after leaving the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Hampshire Chronicle reports that the waste receptacle was on the side of a road in Hlynystsi, just before the crossing into Poland.