When does ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 premiere?

It’s been almost five months since we last saw the Duttons in action during the Season 4 finale. Earlier this week, the show’s official Twitter account announced that “Yellowstone” will return for its fifth season premiere on Sunday, November 13th.

Starring Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the show follows his family’s exploits and the constant conflicts surrounding their Montana cattle ranch and the neighbors on its borders. “Yellowstone will once again air on the Paramount Network with new episodes dropping Sunday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern. Newsweek reports this will be the show’s biggest season ever with a total of 14 episodes. Those episodes will be split into two half-seasons.

How to binge-watch “Yellowstone” Seasons 1-4 online

Looking to see what all the hype is about or need to catch up before the new season starts? All four seasons of “Yellowstone” are available online exclusively on Peacock’s premium service. The one exception is the very first episode which is part of Peacock’s free tier. Prices start at $4.99/month with a $9.99 option if you want to get rid of most commercials. If you’re looking to save even more, you can purchase a yearly plan for $49.99, getting 12 months for the price of 10.