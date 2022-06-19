When will Universal Credit claimants get first instalment of £1,200 cost of living boost?

Millions of Britons rely on state benefits either because they can’t afford to work or are on a low income.

Last month the Chancellor announced they would be receiving extra help to help them pay for soaring energy bills.

Many cash strapped Britons on Universal Credit will be eagerly awaiting the first payment which they will receive on, or shortly after, July 14.

However, there’s more help to come with the most vulnerable in line to receive £1,200 over the next few months.

