‘You can’t cherry-pick data!’ GB News panel erupts into heated climate change clash





Former politician Lembit Opik continued to argue with senior lecturer John Grant over claims that the earth hasn’t gotten that much warmer since 1850. Mr Opik discussed data that showed that people living in the Roman and Medieval periods experienced warmer temperatures than most people in the UK are now. Mr Grant refused to agree with Mr Lembit, denying his claims, stating that the earth was warmer in the Medieval period but in Northern Europe. There has been a big recent push from climate change activism groups around the UK for the British Government to scrap fossil fuels in order to stop the harmful effects of climate change on the global environment.

Mr Opik told GB News: “The big picture here is, it’s got a little bit warmer since 1850, which is the end of a little ice age, it’s not really in dispute. “But it’s not even as warm now as I’m sure you would agree, you’re a learned person, not even as warm now as it was in the Medieval warm period when Romans warm period. “So whatever we’ve got now is actually cooler than what’s been recorded in human history and in the UK, you know that it was warmer in Britain when the Romans were here, or are you going to deny that?” Mr Grant said: “No I’m going to deny that! I’d say that we are a little bit warmer than we were in the Medieval warm period, the data shows that it does. JUST IN: Boris Johnson urges Western leaders to steel themselves for a long war in Ukraine

“It was warm then but when you look at that it was in the Northern European area, if you look at the world as a whole, the average temperature of the planet wasn’t warmer. “But it was warmer over Europe, so you have to look at this as global… You said that the big picture and the big picture is that it wasn’t that much warmer. “It was a great deal cooler in other parts of the world at that time.” Mr Opik added: “Ok let’s say you’re right, let’s say you’re right, you don’t deny that there are oscillations warmer and cooler periods, Medieval warm period, maybe a bit warmer. “Which I think it was, maybe a bit cooler, the Roman warm period which clearly was warmer than it is now, you don’t deny that surely and these are ripple…” READ MORE: Ukrainian partisans threatened with death penalty in occupied area – ‘continue to resist!’

Many public figures in the UK including members of the Royal Family have called for Britons to do more to save the environment. Some of these public figures have faced harsh criticism for trying to enforce everyone to go green whilst they continue to use private jets and drive gas-guzzling cars. Clime change activism groups Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil have been holding demonstrations in London this week, to push the UK government to scrap fossil fuels. The sister groups have also faced backlash from some members of the British public for their disruptive protests around the country. In order to get Britons to take their activism seriously, they are known to glue themselves to buildings, block roads and sometimes vandalise public property. DON’T MISS: Prince William shares heartwarming family photo ahead of Father’s Day

There are more planned demonstrations taking place this summer by activism groups, so chaos and disruption can be expected. A spokesperson for Just stop oil Lawrence Leather said: “It’s been over a year since Sir David King, the former UK chief scientific adviser warned the ‘next three to four years will determine the future of humanity”. But still, the government refuses to do anything. “As the climate breaks down, the cost of everything will rise. That’s why we want to bring together the broadest coalition we can, including the trade unions, Britain’s biggest social movement, around concrete demands that decarbonise and put money back in people’s pockets. “We are encouraging everyone to step up now and join the movement. The politicians won’t save us. It’s on us to change history. Their time is up. Our time is now.”