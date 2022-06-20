10 Best Quotes In The Avengers Movies, Ranked

The Infinity Saga in the MCU gave fans some truly great quotes that are still repeated today. Heroes and villains alike had great lines throughout these movies. While there have been twenty-eight films in the MCU to date, a lot of the best dialog comes from the mainline Avengers films.







RELATED: 10 Life Lessons We Can Learn From The Avengers

The Avengers took the world by storm when it was released ten years ago, and fans were treated to some truly great exchanges between beloved characters. As Marvel’s universe expanded and more characters were introduced, the franchise also managed to expand its repertoire of memorable speeches.

10 “The City Is Flying. We’re Fighting An Army Of Robots. And I Have A Bow And Arrow. None Of This Makes Sense.”

In Avengers: Age of Ultron, Clint Barton; also known as Hawkeye, makes this comment to the Scarlet Witch while the Avengers are battling Ultron’s forces in Sokovia. Wanda feels like she cannot continue fighting and feels guilty for helping Ultron for most of the movie, and Hawkeye gives her a pep talk. He finishes it by saying: “If you step out that door, you are an Avenger.”

Obviously, this line is playing off of the fact that Hawkeye doesn’t have any special powers, just an almost supernatural skill with his bow. However, the scene also initiates the bond that Clint and Wanda have throughout the MCU and begins Scarlet Witch’s time as an official Avenger.

9 “You Could Not Live With Your Own Failure. Where Did That Bring You? Back To Me.”

By the time Thanos gets wind of the Avengers’ plan to undo the Snap, he simply waits them out after setting foot on Earth via time travel. Through Nebula’s memories, Thanos watched the Avengers from her perspective. Thanos basically tells them that they still need to deal with him no matter what they accomplish.

The quote introduces Thanos’ new plan, to tear the universe down and build an entirely new one from scratch. All he needs to do is defeat the Avengers; or as he describes them, “unloyal wretches.” This leads to the climax of Avengers: Endgame, where the returning heroes band together with those who survived to defeat Thanos once and for all.

Spoken by Nick Fury in the first Avengers movie, Fury tries to get the group to come together after the devastating loss of Agent Coulson at the hands of Loki. The speech; coupled with the need to avenge Coulson, eventually spurs the group to bring the fight to Loki in the iconic Battle of New York.

RELATED: 10 Best Fights In the MCU’s Phase One

Fury’s quote is great because it is fundamental to the Avengers and describes why they are so important. They need to defend an entire world from both planetary and extraterrestrial threats. The Avengers lead by example and give the people of Earth hope; a powerful idea that Fury executed and saved countless lives in the process.

7 “We Have A Hulk.”

Loki does his best to intimidate Iron Man in the first Avengers film but to no avail. Stark makes it clear that the Avengers are going to defeat Loki even though the team suffered a setback. When Loki says that he has an army, Stark simply responds: “We have a Hulk.” The odds for victory for the Chitauri army just went down.

Every fan knows that the Incredible Hulk is one of the strongest Marvel heroes of all time. Even though the Avengers only has six members, Hulk by himself is worth a multitude of Chitauri soldiers. Of course, years later in Avengers: Infinity War, Loki says the same thing to Thanos before the Hulk attacks Thanos but the resulting outcome is very different.

6 “Genius, Billionaire, Playboy, Philanthropist.”

Steve and Tony get into an argument on the Helicarrier in Avengers and trade barbs with one another. After Steve asks what Tony is without the fancy suit, Stark replies: “genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist.” His response is hilariously on-point for the character.

While the line is delivered brilliantly by Robert Downey Jr. and sums up Iron Man’s best qualities, years later both characters prove the other wrong. In the end, Steve is able to wield Thor’s hammer Mjolnir as a truly worthy hero, and Stark makes the sacrifice play that Steve tells him he’ll never make when he snaps his fingers to defeat Thanos, killing himself in the process.

5 “Dread It. Run From It. Destiny Still Arrives All The Same. And Now It’s Here. Or Should I Say, I Am.”

Thanos makes his presence known right at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, decimating the Asgardian ship carrying Thor & Loki and their allies. He speaks to Loki, basically saying that this is not his first battle, and he is here to win this time. His goal: obtain the six Infinity Stones. Thanos knows this is his destiny.

RELATED: Thanos’ 5 Best Fights In The MCU (&Who Won)

Thanos gets quite a few monologues across the Infinity Saga, but this first one sets up how Thanos is the big threat, not the lackeys who try to do his work for him. Unfortunately for Loki, this encounter costs him his life as Thanos brutally murders him right in front of Thor.

4 “That’s My Secret Cap. I’m Always Angry.”

Bruce Banner spends much of The Avengers trying not to transform into the Incredible Hulk. Found in hiding by Black Widow, he is begrudgingly added to the Avengers, who know the threat he poses as Hulk. After the team ends up in disarray, Banner does not come to the Battle of New York at the beginning. Finally arriving and tasked with taking down a massive Leviathan, Captain America suggests that Banner should work himself into a rage to transform into Hulk.

That’s when Banner replies: “That’s my secret Cap. I’m always angry,” and explodes into his Hulk form. This was notable because it was the first time audiences saw that Banner could voluntarily become the Hulk, rather than being triggered into it by an event that raises his heart rate. Hulk joined the battle and turned the tide for the Avengers.

3 “Whatever It Takes.”

Five years after the Snap, the surviving heroes plot what Scott Lang calls a “time heist” in order to obtain the Infinity Stones in the past using the Quantum Realm for time travel. Captain America gives an inspiring speech to the group since they only have one shot at it and cannot afford to fail.

His final line before the time heist begins? “Whatever it takes.” This line sticks with the group and ultimately foreshadows the sacrifice that Black Widow had to make to get the Soul Stone. She gives her life on Vormir, repeating the line; knowing that her friend Steve Rogers would make the same decision.

2 “Avengers…Assemble.”

After years of teasing the iconic phrase “Avengers assemble” in the MCU, fans finally got to hear Captain America say it when the heroes of Earth went up against Thanos in the climatic battle of Avengers: Endgame. The line was previously teased at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, but the movie ended when Captain America was saying it mid-sentence.

RELATED: 10 Times Captain America Stole The Show In The MCU

The phrase dates all the way back to 1964 when it was first used in The Avengers comics. The iconic phrase could not have been better placed; with Captain America wielding Mjolnir in one hand as he inspires the Avengers to come together and defeat Thanos once and for all.

1 “I Love You 3000.”

Arguably the most famous line from Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark’s and Pepper Potts’s daughter Morgan tells Tony how much she loves him…3000. Heartbreakingly, Tony recalls this in his filmed last will and testament after his death in the climatic battle.

The quote has entered the pop culture lexicon and is beloved by fans everywhere. The line was actually conceived by Robert Downey Jr. and the Russo brothers; directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. This was something Downey Jr.’s own daughter said to him. It was perfectly woven into his trademark character and its legacy will endure for generations to come.

NEXT: 10 Best Superhero Movie Quotes