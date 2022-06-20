10 Disney Movies You Didn’t Know Were Inspired By Comics

For the majority of its existence, Walt Disney Studios has taken myths, legends, fairy tales, and children’s books and turned them into cinematic blockbusters. From live-action to animation, each story was meticulously translated into the Disney language of music and happy endings, and many have cemented themselves in the minds of the English-speaking world.







Occasionally, a Disney film comes out that isn’t based on a book or a fairy tale, but a comic instead. The practice wasn’t as common as it is now, and audiences often wouldn’t know. Even now, Disney films with superheroes and superhero storylines tend to feel more like original stories than those based on comics.

10 Big Hero 6 (2014): Cute Robots Are Cool

Released in 2014, Big Hero 6 tells the story of teen prodigy, Hiro Hamada, and his adorable robot as they work with friends to solve the mystery of Hiro’s brother’s death and bring his killer to justice.

The film is based on one of Marvel’s more obscure properties of the same name. However, as per usual with Disney, it takes a lot of liberties with the story. Baymax is made more adorable, powers and abilities are changed, two new characters are introduced, and the heroes come together of their own volition rather than a government-sanctioned project.

9 Flora and Ulysses (2021): Heroes Come In All Species

A combination of the comic book and the traditional children’s novel, Flora & Ulysses tells the story of a young girl struggling with her parents’ divorce and a squirrel who develops superpowers after she rescues him. A film adaptation was made and released on Disney+ in 2021, and both book and film have been well-received.

In an era of dark and angst-ridden superheroes, Flora & Ulysses is a quirky love letter to superhero fans that reminds them why they fell in love with superheroes in the first place.

8 DuckTales the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp (1990): Taking Inspiration From Yourself

Most Disney properties start as films or TV shows before being adapted into comics and books. In the case of DuckTales, the comics came first. Starring Donald Duck and his host of friends and family, the Donald Duck comics and their spin-offs provided story material for the DuckTales series, which premiered in 1987.

It eventually culminated in a full-length feature film titled DuckTales the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp. However, despite receiving positive reviews, it bombed at the box office and effectively scrapped any chances for future DuckTales movies in the process.

7 The Rocketeer (1991): An Underrated Hero

Starring Billy Campbell, Jennifer Connelly, and Timothy Dalton, The Rocketeer was based on the little-known comic-book superhero of the same name from 1982. A sci-fi spy thriller, the film follows the adventures of a stunt pilot after he finds an experimental rocket stolen by Nazis spies.

There were supposed to be sequels to the movie. However, as is sometimes the way with hidden gems, the film was a box office disappointment. It barely broke even against its $35 million budget, blowing any possibility of a sequel. There was also a TV series, but it was canceled after one season.





6 Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2021): Wonders of the Net

Originating as a webcomic, Diary of a Wimpy Kid was adapted into book form. This resulted in a book series that was adapted into a live-action film series by 20th Century Fox, which in turn was rebooted into animated form after Disney bought out Fox.

Released on Disney+ in December 2021, the film took the story back to its cartoony roots, switching between computer-animated sequences and traditionally animated sequences drawn in the style of the book. Critics might have mixed feelings about it, but for anyone who enjoyed the books, it’s a fun, faithful narrative featuring their favorite underdog.





5 The King’s Man (2021): The Beginning Of A New Era

Based on the comic book, The Secret Service, the Kingsman film series follows the exploits of a British spy organization called Kingsman as its members battle global threats around the world.

Its latest addition, The King’s Man – a prequel narrating the foundation of Kingsman – entered production in 2018, a year before Disney bought out 20th Century Fox. As such, it remains the first and only Kingsman film made and released under Disney supervision. Thankfully, it was allowed to keep the same R rating as the first two films.





4 Annie (1999): The Disney Remake

Some people know the film from 1982; others know the film from 2014, and a few know the Disney film from 1999. What some people might not know was how the story itself was based on a comic strip that began in 1924.

Titled Little Orphan Annie, the strip depicted the adventures of a sweet and innocent orphan named Annie and her adopted family as they navigate a world of crime, cruelty, and corruption. It was adapted into a Broadway musical in 1977, setting the formula for future Annie movies, complete with ready-made songs.

3 Dick Tracy (1990): Before Batman

A comic-strip take on the hard-boiled detective genre, Dick Tracy debuted in 1931 and has been an ongoing strip since. Tough and smart, this Batman prototype went to war with some of the meanest criminals in town. This war often lead to scenes of extreme violence, which provoked the ire of some critics.

In 1990, Disney released a film adaptation under the flag of Buena Vista Pictures. Sporting a brightly-colored visual style, Dick Tracy was a box office success. Critic reviews ranged from mixed to favorable, but it’s since gained status as a cult classic.

2 Judge Dredd (1995): A Dreaded Hot Mess

Despite technically not being made by Disney, it had a hand in Judge Dredd’s release. Distributing it under the flag of Buena Vista Pictures Distribution Inc. and starring Sylvester Stallone of Rocky fame, Judge Dredd is based on the comic book character of the same name. A law enforcer in a dystopian future, Judge Dredd is on a mission to protect humanity at any cost, even if that means going toe-to-toe with his brother.

The film wasn’t a success, critically or commercially, and remained forgotten by the mainstream until its reboot in 2012. Thankfully, the reboot was a great improvement.

1 Popeye (1980): Robin Williams’ Debut Disaster

Produced through a partnership between Walt Disney Pictures and Paramount Pictures, Popeye is a live-action musical comedy featuring then-debut actor Robin Williams as the titular character.

An oddball of a film, it was popular with young children at the time of its release and made decent money. However, it failed to become the blockbuster the studios hoped for, and it received overwhelmingly poor reviews from critics. Because of this, it was cast to the wayside and remains mostly forgotten among the pile of Disney’s other disappointments.

