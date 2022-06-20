31 Things to Do in July – Hello Woodlands

Hello Woodlands’ “31 Things To Do” monthly guide highlights events, activities, and things to do this July in The Woodlands and Montgomery County area PLUS ways to give back and support local. Be sure to check back on Hello Woodlands for updates and events!

FEATURED EVENTS

July 2022 – Classes and Programs at Canopy Cancer Survivorship Center – Canopy is open for classes and programs! Canopy is a cancer survivorship on the campus of Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center. Canopy is open to men and women, no matter where you were treated, and for any kind of cancer. If your life has been impacted, whether you were the patient or the caregiver, you have a safe haven at Canopy. Events are virtual, in person, and hybrid, and include Yoga, Breast Cancer Support Group, The Keyes Ingredients healthy nutrition class, Gentle Barre, Bible Study, and more! Learn More

July 3, 2022 – Star-Spangled Salute – Kick off your Independence Day right with Star-Spangled Salute at The Pavilion! It’s the perfect opportunity to grab some time together – time to remember, time to celebrate, and time to stand in awe of a the brilliantly patriotic tunes from the Houston Symphony. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 8:00 p.m. Learn More

July 7, 14, 21, & 28 – Latin Night with Yelba – Enjoy live music at Latin Night with Yelba at Como Social Club, located at 2 Waterway Square Place, Thursdays from 9pm to midnight! Learn More

July 14, 2022 – A Night on Broadway – All the bright lights and big sounds of Broadway are coming to your backyard with A Night on Broadway! The full Houston Symphony, unbound, will make this already definitive music something even greater to behold. Gates open at 7 p.m., Show begins at 8 p.m. Orchestra Price: $25, Free Lawn and Mezzanine Seating – no tickets required. Learn More

July 27, 2022 – Classical Mystery Tour – What would The Beatles have sounded like if they had the chance to perform live in concert with a symphony orchestra? Find out as Classical Mystery Tour performs live with The Houston Symphony this summer – you might say it’s the best show the Beatles never did! Gates open at 7 p.m., Show begins at 8 p.m. Orchestra Price: $25, Free Lawn and Mezzanine Seating – no tickets required. Learn More

Advertisement

THINGS TO DO

Anytime – Volunteer, Make a Donation, or Get Involved in a Local Nonprofit Organization! – Learn more about nonprofit organizations in Montgomery County by reading our “Nonprofit of the Month” interviews here.

Thursday–Sunday – Local Farmers Markets – Visit a local farmer’s market in Montgomery County! Learn more about The Woodlands Farmer’s Market, Montgomery Sip-and-Stroll Farmer’s Market, Tomball Farmer’s Market, Main Street Market, and more on the Hello Woodlands Calendar. Learn More

Thursdays from 4:30-7:30pm – Montgomery Sip-n-Stroll Farmers Market – Enjoy fantastic handmade products, produce, live music, food trucks, and beverages while supporting local vendors and businesses in beautiful historic downtown Montgomery. Learn More

– Enjoy fantastic handmade products, produce, live music, food trucks, and beverages while supporting local vendors and businesses in beautiful historic downtown Montgomery. Saturdays from 9am to 1pm – The Woodlands Farmers Market – Located in the Grogan’s Mill Shopping Center, The Woodlands Farmer’s Market is home to vendors offering locally grown produce, grass fed beef, Texas handmade artisan cheeses, goat cheese, sustainably cultivated coffee, local honey, breads & pastries, no sugar-added baked goods, prepared tamales, Indian cuisine & Mediterranean food, gluten-free options, and seasonal products. Learn More

– Located in the Grogan’s Mill Shopping Center, The Woodlands Farmer’s Market is home to vendors offering locally grown produce, grass fed beef, Texas handmade artisan cheeses, goat cheese, sustainably cultivated coffee, local honey, breads & pastries, no sugar-added baked goods, prepared tamales, Indian cuisine & Mediterranean food, gluten-free options, and seasonal products. Saturdays from 9am to 1pm – Farmers Market on Tamina – Visit the local farmer’s market in Magnolia with a family vibe, with around 50 vendors and a signature complimentary cocktail each week. Learn more

– Visit the local farmer’s market in Magnolia with a family vibe, with around 50 vendors and a signature complimentary cocktail each week. Saturdays from 10am to 2pm – Main Street Market – The Main Street Market is a farmers and artisan market, held every Saturday in downtown Conroe rain or shine! Learn More

Saturdays from 9am-1pm – Tomball Farmers Market – The market is open year round at 205 W. Main Street in Downtown Tomball, TX. TFM provides a unique family and pet friendly shopping experience that you cannot find elsewhere. Learn More

– The market is open year round at 205 W. Main Street in Downtown Tomball, TX. TFM provides a unique family and pet friendly shopping experience that you cannot find elsewhere. Saturdays from 9am-1pm – Montgomery Farmers Market The Montgomery Farmers Market brings together a select group of naturally-oriented farmers, ranchers, and food manufacturers from all over the North Houston region into a collective of vendors that are intent on one thing – providing the purest and most nutritious foods possible to our local community. Learn More

The Montgomery Farmers Market brings together a select group of naturally-oriented farmers, ranchers, and food manufacturers from all over the North Houston region into a collective of vendors that are intent on one thing – providing the purest and most nutritious foods possible to our local community. Sunday, July 10 – Gosling Sunday Market – Find fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, food, gifts, service providers, local businesses, and small businesses. Gosling Sunday Market, formerly Woodlands Square Market, is now held at Woodlands Sportsplex, 25251 Gosling Rd, Spring, TX 77389, from 11am – 4pm. Learn More

– Find fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, food, gifts, service providers, local businesses, and small businesses. Gosling Sunday Market, formerly Woodlands Square Market, is now held at Woodlands Sportsplex, 25251 Gosling Rd, Spring, TX 77389, from 11am – 4pm. Saturday, July 2 – Lone Star 1st Saturday – Venture down to Lone Star 1st Saturday – where everything is homemade, handmade, or homegrown. Nestled under the trees of the Old Community Center in Montgomery, this market is held on the first Saturday of every month from 9am – 4 pm. Bring the family (or your well-behaved furry friends) to this crafters market to shop antiques, boutiques, and uniques! Learn More

– Venture down to Lone Star 1st Saturday – where everything is homemade, handmade, or homegrown. Nestled under the trees of the Old Community Center in Montgomery, this market is held on the first Saturday of every month from 9am – 4 pm. Bring the family (or your well-behaved furry friends) to this crafters market to shop antiques, boutiques, and uniques! Saturday, July 9 – Shenandoah Farmers Market – The Shenandoah Farmers Market features a vendor list providing a diverse variety of farm-fresh produce, organic sauces and seasonings, baked goods, grass-fed meat, handcrafted refreshments and even dog treats for those wishing to bring their four-legged friends. Additionally, artisans will be included and will be selling their hand-crafted items. Everything is grown, made, or built locally in Texas. The Market is held monthly at Metropark Square, 8888 Metropark Drive Shenandoah, TX 77381, from 10am – 1pm. Learn More

– The Shenandoah Farmers Market features a vendor list providing a diverse variety of farm-fresh produce, organic sauces and seasonings, baked goods, grass-fed meat, handcrafted refreshments and even dog treats for those wishing to bring their four-legged friends. Additionally, artisans will be included and will be selling their hand-crafted items. Everything is grown, made, or built locally in Texas. The Market is held monthly at Metropark Square, 8888 Metropark Drive Shenandoah, TX 77381, from 10am – 1pm. Sunday, July 17 – Rayford Sunday Market – The Rayford Sunday Market is held at Imperial Oaks Shopping Center twice a month from 11am to 4pm with food, fun and shopping! Learn More

Advertisement

May 25–September 23, 2022 – Framed: Step into Art – Children can explore five well-known works of art and “step into” interactive settings, gaining an appreciation for the world of art at The Woodlands Children’s Museum. Learn More

June 6-July 22, 2022 – RISE Camp – The Woodlands Christian Academy’s RISE Camp (Recharge In Summer Enrichment) features academic, athletic, interest based, and fine arts opportunities for grades PreK-12th during the month of June and July. TWCA’s specialized offerings are the perfect opportunity for students to recharge spiritually, intellectually, creatively, physically and socially with friends and teachers! Learn more and register today at https://bit.ly/TWCASummer.

July 1-31, 2022 – Find Waldo in The Woodlands – Where’s Waldo? In The Woodlands, of course! Hosted by the neighborhood bookshop, Village Books, the iconic children’s book character in the red-and-white-striped shirt and black-rimmed specs is visiting twenty-five local businesses throughout our community this July. Celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2022, Find Waldo Local is a great summer vacation activity and a wonderful way to support local businesses. Learn More

July 2, 2022 – Freedom Fest – Celebrate freedom and independence in Historic Montgomery with a parade, kids zone, and vendors galore. Learn More

July 2, 2022 – Conroe Stars & Stripes Celebration – Come join the fun in Downtown Conroe at the 1st annual Conroe Stars & Stripes Celebration. There will be food trucks, vendors, games, inflatables, live music & fireworks! Fireworks start at approximately 9:15pm. Learn More

Advertisement

July 4, 2022 – South County Fourth of July Parade – Put on your red, white and blue and get a prime viewing spot for the exciting South County Fourth of July Parade. The 1.3-mile parade around The Woodlands features marching bands, fire engines, clowns, floats and more, starting at 9 a.m. Learn More

July 4, 2022 – 25th Annual Red, Hot & Blue Festival – Celebrate freedom in The Woodlands with great food, live entertainment and family fun at multiple locations around The Woodlands! The event culminates with one of the largest fireworks displays in the Greater Houston area. Enjoy a variety of activities throughout The Woodlands at the below locations! All sites will feature live music beginning at 6 p.m. with bands playing until the Fireworks Extravaganza at approximately 9:30 p.m. Learn More

July 4, 2022 – Red, Hot & Pool – Each Township pool will have patriotic decorations, activities and refreshments (while supplies last). The Woodlands Red, Hot & Pool will take place from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. with the 4th of July activities happening between noon and 4 p.m. Please note daily fees will apply for residents and non-residents. Learn More

July 4, 2022 – Oak Ridge’s Fourth of July Parade – Join the City of Oak Ridge North for the annual Fourth of July Celebration including a parade, party in the park, and car show starting at 9:30 am at Marilyn Edgar Park. Learn More

July 4, 2022 – July 4th Celebration & Street Festival – Tomball’s July 4th Celebration & Street Festival is filled with entertainment at this All-American, award-winning event featuring fireworks and food, music and more! Learn More

July 7, 2022 – Free Concert Series at Heritage Place – Find your groove at Heritage Place! Invite your friends, bring the family to relax to a variety of bands in this free concert series for all ages held in the months of April thru September. The band scheduled for July 7 is Best of Both Worlds Van Halen Tribute Band. Get comfortable, bring your chairs and blankets. Food, soda and water may be brought in. Food trucks and Conroe Market Days on site. Music starts at 7:00pm. Learn More

July 7, 14, 21, & 28, 2022 – Rock the Row – Experience Hughes Landing on scenic Lake Woodlands with live music Thursday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m.! Rock the Row features local and regional bands playing a variety of favorites from pop and rock to country during the summer and fall. Coolers, picnic baskets, blankets and lawn chairs are permitted. Learn More

July 9, 2022 – Public Safety Open House – Experience the lights and sirens of public safety equipment at the Central Fire Station from 11am - 1pm. Meet first responders, tour the fire station, explore a fire truck and police patrol vehicle and learn more about Neighborhood Watch and National Night Out. Learn More

July 11, 2022 – Café Con Miguel – If you own a business or are considering starting one, join Miguel Lopez of Conganas LLC and other business owners and entrepreneurs on Monday, July 11 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Sam Houston State University The Woodlands Center for relevant small business discussions over coffee. Miguel will have special guests Jennifer Bruse and Rod Prado, founders and owners of Hello Woodlands, for a candid discussion on their business venture; obstacles getting their business started, when did they notice they had “made it?”, lessons learned, best practices, etc. Space is limited! No fee to attend. Please register and come prepared to meet other business professionals and owners, as well as hear some truth and authenticity from Jenn & Rod: www.conganas.biz/rsvp

July 11, 2022 – Log Rolling Class – Learn safety, vocabulary, log rolling basics, games, drills and skills at Lakeside Pool from 1–3 pm. The class is designed for ages 5+. Pre-registration required. Space is limited. Learn More

Advertisement

July 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26, & 28, 2022 – Tomball Kids Club – The Tomball Kids Club is a summertime activity for kids ages 12 and under featuring crafts, activities and games, educational programs, free lunch and more. The program runs every Tuesday & Thursday from July 7, 2022 - August 18, 2022 from 10 am - noon at Juergens Park in Tomball. Learn More

July 13, 2022 – Family Movie Night – Join us for a Family Movie Night at Creekside Park Village Green from 6:30–10 pm. The movie playing July 13 is Sing 2. A DJ will be playing music from 6:30–8:30 pm. Movies start at 8:30 pm. Don’t forget to bring blankets and lawn chairs! Learn More

July 15, 2022 – Glow Crazy! – Take a family night to new heights at Texas TreeVentures with a 3-hour climb while watching the sunset. When the course gets darker, the course lights and headlamps will come on for a thrilling climb in the dark! Ages 6 and up welcome. All children ages 6–12 require an adult (18+) to climb with them. Learn More

July 16, 2022 – The 19th Annual YMCA Kids Triathlon – Join the fun as kids swim, bike, and run for a CAUSE Saturday, July 16 at 7:30 a.m. Open to ages 6–12, this event is great for first timers and repeat triathletes. The triathlon will be held at the Branch Crossing YMCA located at 8100 Ashlane Way. It’s a morning of friendly competition and physical activity that can lead to a lifetime of fitness. The triathlon is Race #2 of the New Summer Race Series – try all three! Learn More

July 16, 2022 – Scuderia Exotic Car Show – Come out to enjoy the Scuderia Exotic Car Show at Market Street on the third Saturday of every month from 8–11 am. Learn More

July 16, 2022 – Montgomery County Christmas in July Shopping Extravaganza – It’s never to early to start thinking about the holidays! Come help support local small business owners offering women’s and children’s boutique clothing, home, holiday and garden decor, gourmet food items, handmade and fashion jewelry, fashion trucks and so much more. Learn More

July 20, 2022 – Let’s Unwind @ Inspiration Ranch – Join Inspiration Ranch for a wine tasting and appetizers from 6-8 pm at Inspiration Ranch. Purchase discounted bottles of wine for yourself and bottles to donate to Inspiration Ranch’s Wine Pull. The wine pull will take place at the September 17th Denim & Diamonds gala. Learn More

July 28, 2022 – ATHENA Leadership Award Luncheon – ATHENA Leadership Award is presented to a local woman who has achieved the highest level of professional excellence, contributes time and energy to improve the quality of life for others, and actively assists women/girls in realizing their full potential. Award recipients have included leaders in education, business executives, nonprofit founders, and more. Learn More

July 29, 2022 – Sunset Cinema – The Township’s NEW Sunset Cinema is a free family movie night at Northshore Park featuring an animated classic with an earth-friendly theme for all ages to enjoy. The movie playing July 9 is Clifford the Big Red Dog. Blankets, chairs and coolers are welcome. Learn More

Advertisement

PET OF THE MONTH

Hello Woodlands, in partnership with Operation Pets Alive, highlights a “Pet of the Month” that features a local dog or cat available for foster and/or adoption in Montgomery County, Texas. Operation Pets Alive is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization striving to elevate Montgomery County to a No-Kill community through innovative programs that raise community awareness, reduce the number of dogs and cats that enter our shelters, and increase the number of dogs and cats that leave our shelters alive.

Meet our Pet of the Month, Shane! Read more about Shane here

GIVE BACK

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nonprofits are in need now more than ever. Organizations are working hard to maintain the quality of care they have always provided to our community.

Hello Woodlands’ ongoing series “Nonprofit of the Month,” featuring Randy Lovelace of Paragon Independent Insurance Agencies, spotlights several of these nonprofits. Learn more about the nonprofits’ missions and meet the people behind them here.

The Nonprofit of the Month is The Harmonie Grace Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a mission is to provide funding for and raise awareness in support of services that provide financial and educational support, emotional comfort including after-life care for families who have endured the loss of premature infants, and empowering activities to Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) families. Read more here.

Visit our online calendar, subscribe to our Email Newsletter, follow us on social media at @HelloWoodlands, and check back for a list of 31 Things To Do in August 2022!

Contact us at info@hellowoodlands.com to tell us about events, activities, and more ways we can share about helping our community, supporting local, and things to do in The Woodlands and Montgomery County area.

Thank you for your support!

Advertisement



