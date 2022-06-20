Abu Dhabi firm to open virtual office in the metaverse as part of its NFT, blockchain wing – Arabian Business

Abu Dhabi-based social media marketing agency, digitalfarm, has revealed its intentions to open a virtual office in the metaverse as part of its newly founded NFT and blockchain wing, meta-farm.

The firm, which debuted in 2016, announced the launch of meta-farm in November 2021.

Meta-farm is a future-focused meta-services consultancy that assists brands in harnessing the power of Web3 through creative and innovative digital solutions.

The agency has been based out of Yas Marina for six years and has since grown to three offices across the UAE with a staff count of more than 85.

The firm’s founder and managing director, Thomas Dillon, said: “Location has always played an integral strategic part in digitalfarm’s client relationships and operations. Setting up the agency on Yas Marina was a catalyst to our exponential growth, enabling us to build strong ties with many key accounts.

“With this philosophy in mind, we want to be one of the first creative, social, and digital agencies to offer future-focused services within the virtual environment. We are very excited to start on this journey as pioneers in a new and rapidly developing advertising landscape.”

Meta-farm recently established its own private NFT initiative called Crypto Falcon Club, which intends to foster a community via art, utility, and purpose.

The project will feature a collection of 5000 custom-designed 3D falcons, which are inspired by the UAE’s national symbol.

Virtual office in the metaverse

To develop the virtual office in the metaverse, digitalfarm and meta-farm are forming a collaboration with Fomo Lab: one of the leading intellectual property specialists protecting and guiding brands as they join the metaverse and NFT Space to become part of the Web3.0 revolution.

Fomo Lab’s mission statement is “Bringing NFTs to the masses”, and they’re doing so by reducing the barrier to entry by bringing to market a full suite DeFi ecosystem which includes: The Avenue, the FomoVERSE, the FomoLAUNCH pad, the FomoSTAKE dApp, FomoVOTE and many other products.

The Fomo Lab product ecosystem has been built by a team of NFT maximalists who hold a plethora of knowledge in industries and disciplines such as NFTs, wealth management, e-commerce, investing and building traditional startup companies, cryptocurrency management, marketing, programming, business management, international relations, and many other areas to create a revolutionary platform which will transform the Web3 Space.

Fomo Lab’s first foray into the space saw their collaboration with Tyson Fury, establishing the platform as selling the most expensive NFT in boxing for over $987,000.

In the 12 months Fomo Lab has been operating, the project has also collaborated and partnered with the likes of Mark Cavendish, Pvlace of 808 Mafia, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, alongside tier 1 brands such as Banijay, Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC), Roland Berger – and many partnerships (yet to be disclosed).

Fomo Lab ensures that brands that step into the space receive the support, safeguarding, and protection needed.

The fomoverse: A high fidelity metaverse world, built with Unreal Engine 5 and NVIDIA Omniverse, will offer an exciting world of virtual reality with real-world opportunities where people will be able to hang out with friends, work in digital economies, visit areas that would otherwise be inconceivable or non-existent, and purchase commodities and services such as NFTs and digital assets with unique utility within the wider metaverse.