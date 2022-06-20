Advent of cloud computing solution to foster Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market growth, Competitive Players – Hewlett Packard Enterprise, iland Internet Solutions, and NTT Communications Corporation – Digital Journal

Requirement to fix first and run later is eliminated owing to adoption DRaaS, is expected to prominent factor propelling the market growth

Disaster Recovery as a service (DRaaS) market refers to replication or hosting of virtual or physical servers to a third party business location, which either includes backup appliances or cloud, for enabling data and information recovery in case of any natural or manmade calamity. Significant number of advantages over the conventional disaster recovery, such as elimination of downtime, reduction in IT costs and resources is expected to present major traction to the industry growth.

Market Overview:

Disaster Recovery as a service (DRaaS) is software that is used to backup appliances or the cloud and allow data and information recovery in case of any natural or manmade disaster occur.

Competitive Landscape:

Acronis International, Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Sungard Availability Services, VMWare, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, iland Internet Solutions, and NTT Communications Corporation, among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Growing need for backup data in organization is expected to drive growth of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market. Advent of cloud computing solution has again propelled growth of the market. Moreover, upsurge in small and medium enterprises as these solution are cost-effective SMEs are rapidly adopting DRaas which in turn further accelerating market growth.

Advancement in technology is also contributing to growth of the market. For instance, in October 2021, Cohesity, a marketer in next-gen data management, announced the launch of its next ‘as a service’ offering – disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS). This new offering extends the exceptional disaster recovery (DR) capabilities provided by Cohesity SiteContinuity and adds the ability to use Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a recovery location for failover and failback in a Software as a Service (SaaS) model.

Geographically, the report examines production, consumption, revenue, market share, growth rate, and forecasts for the following regions:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

With the slowdown in the economic growth the manufacturing or assembling organizations are has suffered a lot and confronting hardships in working their office in this pandemic circumstance. Besides, a portion of the organizations have briefly closed down while others are battling to proceed with their activities. This has negatively impacted Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market. However, the market is expected to rise at a significant rate over the forecast period.

Market Segment Analysis:

On the basis of DRaaS types, the global disaster recovery as a service market is classified into:

Self Service DRaaS

Assisted DRaaS

Managed DRaaS

On the basis of services, the global disaster recovery as a service market is classified into:

Training & Consulting

Maintenance & Support

System Integration On the basis of providers, the global disaster recovery as a service market is classified into:

Cloud Service provider

Managed Service Provider

Telecom and Communication Service Provider

Others

On the basis of deployment models, the global disaster recovery as a service market is classified into:

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid Cloud

On the basis of enterprise, the global disaster recovery as a service market is classified into:

Small & medium enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

On the basis of end use industry, the global disaster recovery as a service market is classified into:

BFSI

Government

Retail & consumer goods

Manufacturing

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Media & Entertainment

Others

Key Takeaways:

The Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market is owing to the development of IT infrastructure and adoption of cloud based solution. Asia Pacific is expected to gain significant growth over the forecast period owing to the expansion of IT infrastructure in the region. According to National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom), the Indian IT industry’s revenue is estimated to reach US$ 194 billion in FY21, an increase of 2.3% YoY

