Advent One partners with US vulnerability management company

Advent One, Australia’s automation, security, and hybrid cloud consultancy, has partnered with New York based vulnerability management company, Vicarius.

The partnership aims to accentuate Advent One’s existing cybersecurity detection and response capabilities by leveraging Vicarius TOPIA platform that runs automated patch management, threat assessment and vulnerability management across remote devices, third party applications and a range of operating systems.

Advent One CEO Jon Ossip says, “As our customers accelerate their cloud computing, endpoint expansion and remote working scenarios their threat attack surface expands to the point where internal security teams are unable to keep up.

“The key areas where some companies fall short is in their patch management processes and their ability to assess, prioritise and remediate vulnerabilities in third party applications and remote operating systems.”

According to the company, with a 20-year pedigree in managing on-premises infrastructure, security, cloud and automation systems, the team at Advent One are continually scanning the market for the latest solutions that can solve common customer challenges.

Ossip continues, “Patch management and third-party application control, from an operational and cybersecurity perspective, has always been a deeply coordinated process that takes time, human effort and attention-to-detail.

“As cybersecurity threats have evolved and a large volume of attacks are being targeted at unpatched devices, endpoints or integrated third party applications, it became clear to our team that we needed to offer an automated, intelligent and 24-hour solution.”

Wayne Glynne, head of cybersecurity at Advent One, comments, “The benefit of Vicarius over incumbent vulnerability management technologies is the ability to automate, assess, prioritise and remediate vulnerabilities in remote third party applications and operating systems.

“Its key strength is in cloud or hybrid cloud environments where many applications or devices are being added and incorporated frequently.”

Glynne says, “Particularly, the Vicarius Patchless Protection and Patch Management focus through the TOPIA platform is flexible and allows security teams to deploy OS and patch updates remotely and automatically, to any device across the network. This is an exciting evolution that can reduce patch management task times from weeks down to hours.”

Overall, the strategic partnership between Advent One and Vicarius is designed to empower Advent One’s Australian customers to free up internal security resources to focus on strategic security efforts, by using Vicarius TOPIA to efficiently focus on critical threats, mainly generated from patch vulnerabilities, and share data between IT and security teams internally and externally.

Vicarius chief executive officer, Michael Assraf says, “We’re proud to partner with a company with such a rich track-record of solution deployment in the Australian market as Advent One. We share a vision of going beyond simply scanning for vulnerabilities, and enacting prioritisation and remediation from a singular solution.”