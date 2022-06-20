Advent Partners with Vicarius – Australian Cyber Security Magazine





Advent One has announced it has partnered with Vicarius.

“As our customers accelerate their cloud computing, endpoint expansion and remote working scenarios their threat attack surface expands to the point where internal security teams are unable to keep up. The key areas where some companies fall short is in their patch management processes and their ability to assess, prioritise and remediate vulnerabilities in third party applications and remote operating systems,” comments Jon Ossip, CEO of Advent One.

“Patch management and third-party application control, from an operational and cybersecurity perspective, has always been a deeply coordinated process that takes time, human effort and attention-to-detail. As cybersecurity threats have evolved and a large volume of attacks are being targeted at unpatched devices, endpoints or integrated third party applications, it became clear to our team that we needed to offer an automated, intelligent and 24-hour solution,” Ossip continues.

“The benefit of Vicarius over incumbent vulnerability management technologies is the ability to automate, assess, prioritise and remediate vulnerabilities in remote third party applications and operating systems. Its key strength is in cloud or hybrid cloud environments where many applications or devices are being added and incorporated frequently,” comments Wayne Glynne, Head of Cybersecurity at Advent One.

“Particularly, the Vicarius Patchless Protection and Patch Management focus through the TOPIA platform is flexible and allows security teams to deploy OS and patch updates remotely and automatically, to any device across the network. This is an exciting evolution that can reduce patch management task times from weeks down to hours.”

“We’re proud to partner with a company with such a rich track-record of solution deployment in the Australian market as Advent One. We share a vision of going beyond simply scanning for vulnerabilities, and enacting prioritisation and remediation from a singular solution,” comments Vicarius Chief Executive Officer, Michael Assraf.