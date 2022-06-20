Amber Heard’s team urge Johnny Depp to do own interview if has ‘problem’ with ex-wife

Amber Heard’s team have fired back at Johnny Depp after a spokesperson said on his behalf that the Aquaman actress was “reimagining” their highly publicised libel trial. In a new statement released to Express.co.uk, Amber’s spokesperson urged Johnny Depp to give NBC’s Savannah Guthrie an interview like his ex-wife.

The statement read: “If Mr. Depp or his team have a problem with this, we recommend that Johnny himself sit down with Savannah Gutherie for an hour and answer all her questions.” (sic)

During her NBC interview, Amber spoke out after the court reached a verdict that said she was responsible for losing Johnny millions of dollars in earnings with an op-ed she wrote.

Amber claimed that she has “years” worth of therapy notes from the beginning of her relationship with the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

She went on to add that the documents “represent years of real-time explanations of what was going on” and were taken by a doctor who she was “reporting the abuse to”.