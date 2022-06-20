Apple TV+ signs Peter Capaldi for ‘Criminal Record’ thriller | AppleInsider

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Apple TV+ has ordered a new thriller, with Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo starring in “Criminal Record,” set in contemporary London.

Former “Doctor Who” star Peter Capaldi is to join with former “Doctor Who” spin-off “Torchwood” star Cush Jumbo in the new drama by writer/producer Paul Rutman.

“An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case,” says Apple, “one a young woman in the early stages of her career, the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy.”

“The series touches on issues of race, institutional failure,” continues Apple, “and the quest to find common ground in a polarised Britain.”

Capaldi, also known for “The Thick of It” and “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” stars as DCI Daniel Hegarty. Jumbo, best known for “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight,” is DS June Lenker.

Described as a “powerful, character-driven thriller set in the heart of contemporary London,” the eight-part series is current in production in London. Created by Rutman, previously best known for writing crime series “Vera,” the show is being made by Tod Productions and STV Studios.