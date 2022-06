Our annual look at the finely worked metals and gemstones that are not only beautiful to behold and to shoot — as seen in our sneak peek of Louis Vuitton’s high jewellery collection — but also increasingly vital for luxury businesses. Among the features are an interview with Balmain’s creative director about the French label’s first foray into fine jewellery, the winning looks on the red carpet, the wrist-punctuating allure of the double power bangle and much more