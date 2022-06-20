Beatle Juice at MAC

NEWBURYPORT, MA —“Come together” for Maudslay Arts Center (MAC) on Fri., July 8, when Boston’s favorite Beatles tribute band Beatle Juice will perform your favorite Beatles tunes at a fundraiser to benefit MAC.

It’s been more than fifty years since the Beatles’ last performance, but their songs have not lost their appeal. With over twenty No. 1 hits and 34 Top 10 hits on the Billboard charts nearly everyone can hum a Beatles’ tune. This concert will appeal to all members of the family.

Come with your appetite for BBQ bites from BigRigBBQ, beer and wine from Newburyport Brewing Co. and Sweet Baby Vineyard, and chocolate chip cookies from Cookie Jar Kitchen.

Since the MAC opened its doors in 1992, many outstanding artists have graced their stage from every style of music – opera, country, classical, big band, jazz, pop, and rock and roll. Over the past thirty years, MAC has worked to revitalize, restore, and preserve the barns and facilities. The Beatle Juice fundraiser endeavors to raise $50,000 for further repairs to the historic barn complex.

Tickets cost $50 per person for patio tables of three to four persons. Lawn seats are $30. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and ends at 9:30 p.m.

For further information and to purchase tickets, visit the MAC website at www.maudslayartscenter.org. To paraphrase a popular Beatles’ song, “we’ll get by with a little help from our friends.”