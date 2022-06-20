Categories
Boy, 15, Charged With Arson In Harford County Barn Fire


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 15-year-old boy faces arson charges related to a barn fire over the weekend in Harford County, authorities said.

About 12:30 p.m. Sunday, firefighters were called to a farm in the 5300 block of Onion Road in Pylesville, where they found a large barn engulfed in flames, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The barn and its contents were destroyed, resulting in an estimated loss of more than $750,000.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was set on purpose and a 15-year-old boy was identified as the suspect.

The teen—who’s charged with second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning and malicious destruction of property—was released to his parents and referred to the Department of Juvenile Services, authorities said.



