“Was very glad to see him perform in December 2021, at the Ace Theater downtown LA.

“RIP Brett Tuggle we will miss you and up on stage performing”.

Lyndsay wrote: “Sad to hear the passing of Brett Tuggle. You were an amazing musician, a friendly dude & amazing human.

“Always a smile & a sparkle in your eye. I didn’t think Dec would be the last I would see you jamming away. The years have been beautiful to see you on tour. You’ll be missed.”