Can Ukrainians arriving in the UK get help to pay rent and council tax?

The Homes for Ukraine Scheme allows British households to host Ukrainian refugees in their homes, giving people a new chance of life after fleeing the war-torn country.

Under the scheme, every ‘guest’ will be entitled to a £200 interim payment to help with subsistence costs which will be provided by the local council.

But hosts can ask their guest to contribute to bills, including water, gas and electricity. In self-contained accommodation, the host can also ask for contributions to council tax, though they cannot charge rent to the guest.

The Homes for Ukraine Scheme is not the only way Ukrainians are finding accommodation in Breitain however, with some moving in with family and others looking for privately rented accommodation.