Cardano-based Metaverse Cardalonia Integrates Adahandle, Set To Release First Play To Earn Game Trailer | Bitcoinist.com

As Cardano’s ecosystem of decentralized applications is gaining steam, its flagship Play-to-Earn product, Cardalonia, unlocks new passive income opportunities for its enthusiasts.

Nowadays, gamers benefit from blockchain concepts such as NFTS to make games not only a source of entertainment but also a passive income stream.

As metaverse games continue to explode, developers are constantly working on improving the utilities of the DAO tokens powering the metaverse games while also introducing more earning opportunities for players.

Cardalonia is one such game built on the Cardano network powered by the $LONIA utility token

Cardalonia ($LONIA), a multi-product Play-to-Earn ecosystem on the largest Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain, Cardano (ADA) announced through a medium post that it has successfully integrated Adahandle in their Cardalonia flexible staking vault.

Users who have an active $LONIA token stake can choose to display their Adahandle addresses.

Unlike traditional staking options used by the majority of staking protocols, Cardalonia staking vault allows its clients to not only enjoy periodical rewards without their $LONIA tokens leaving their wallet, but it also unlocks the premium perks of the Cardalonia ecosystem utility token like DAO governance, whitelist access to the land pre-sale and so on.

Auto-compounding and flexible staking work similarly to these operations in Cardano’s ADA staking pools. As per the estimations of the Cardalonia team, users can enjoy up to 20-25% in annualized yield on their LONIA stakes.

In total, 20,000,000, or 20% of the aggregated LONIA supply will be used to stimulate the nascent stages of Cardalonia ecosystem’s progress.

The Cardalonia metaverse is an engaging and fun virtual world where $LONIA DAO token holders can acquire 3D NFT avatars, land, socialize, play, trade, and participate in events to earn rewards.

Cardalonia will allow players to build their own experiences on the metaverse. The project’s team intends to develop the platform into a decentralized, multi-player, and multi-chain ecosystem of multiple interconnected worlds.

LONIA Token Seed Sale up and running

Currently, LONIA token is not available on mainstream centralized and decentralized exchanges; thus, the only way to get LONIA is to participate in its seed token release round organized on Cardalonia’s main website.

To acquire LONIA tokens, users should click “Buy” on Cardalonia’s official website. As of June 2022, the Cardalonia team offers LONIA at about 13 $LONIA tokens per ADA and over 35% of the allocation has been filled. The seed sale round ends in 9 days.

In all, the Cardalonia team allocated 15,000,000 LONIA for this event out of its circulating supply. Seed participants can invest 250 ADA minimum.

Features of Cardalonia

Cardalonia has several features on its metaverse platform to sustain the ecosystem’s utility and provide users value.

Besides flexible staking on Cardalonia’s native vault, the owners of LONIA tokens will be able to purchase virtual land and other exclusive in-game assets in Cardalonia’s world. Both assets and land plots can then be sent to the marketplace where Cardalonia enthusiasts can exchange or trade them. Cardalonia will have its own NFT marketplace, dubbed Cardalonia Market.

Land plots, just like real estate in the “physical” world, can be “developed” – used for creating Metaverses and for leasing. In the future, these Metaverses will be able to host various virtual activities such as casinos, P2E games, music listening sessions, jams, exhibitions, concerts and much more. In Cardalonia, landlords can earn rental income from leasing their holdings to peers and third-party tenants.

Breeding

Players can breed their current clan members to create new clans. These new clans possess unique and rare features that help increase players’ revenue.

Cardalonia Marketplace

This is an in-house NFT marketplace where users can list, buy, and sell their Cardalonia collectibles. In the marketplace, players can purchase land, buy and trade Avatars, as well as in-game power-ups and gems. The marketplace is currently under development.

Staking

Cardalonia recently launched its staking platform, allowing users to start staking their tokens immediately after acquiring them. Users can earn up to 25% APY on their staked tokens.

Cardalonia is going to unveil its NFT clan with “playable avatars.” These fictional characters will be integrated into the gameplay of the Cardalonia world. As per the project’s documentation, there will be four clans in Cardalonia’s ecosystem: OGs, Royals, Lords/Knights and Peasants.

These clans will be competing against each other for scarce resources, including Diamonds, Gold, Silver, Wood and Food.