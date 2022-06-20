‘Chastity teaches true love’ Pope urges no sex before marriage in new Vatican guide

The Holy See, led by the 85-year-old Pontiff, released a document called the “Catechumenal Itineraries for Married Life”. In the document, which extends across 97 pages, the Catholic church urges couples against premarital intercourse, among other detailed advice regarding romantic relationships.

Upon release of the advisory document, Pope Francis claimed that it is “a gift and a task”.

He added that couples today do not prepare properly for married life and, as a result, marriages “fall apart in a short space of time”.

The document praised “the precious virtue of chastity” and suggested that unmarried couples should abstain from sex in order to “deepen their friendship”.

A part of the document read: “The Church should never lack courage to propose the precious virtue of chastity, even though it is by now in direct contrast with common mentality.”

