Cruise packing hack to ensure jewellery isn’t stolen – ‘Smartest tip I’ve ever heard!’

1. Document the jewellery you’re bringing and get them insured

Make a visual inventory of the pieces you’re taking with you – take pictures of every item of jewellery you own.

If you need to file a police report for any reason, this proof of ownership will be very helpful.

Check your contents insurance covers worldwide travel, or consider travel insurance including jewellery.

It is also smart to update any appraisals before you leave.

2. Alert officials, if necessary

If your insurance company requires you to notify them of travel, make sure to do so. Also don’t forget that, for international travel, you must report to Customs the transport of goods valued at £10,000 or more.